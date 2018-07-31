Santa Fe Indian Market Brings Back Popular IM:EDGE Contemporary & Haute Couture Fashion Show

This year's participating EDGE artists include: Avis Charley (Spirit Lake Dakota), Hillary Kempenich (Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa), Heidi Brandow (Navajo and Native Hawaiian), Billy Hensley (Chickasaw Nation), Ashley Browning (Santa Clara Pueblo) and many others.

"Native art is constantly evolving - what was perhaps considered contemporary 50 years ago is seen as traditional now," said Ira Wilson (Navajo), Executive Director of SWAIA. "IM:EDGE provides a peek into what the future of our art forms has in store, and also gives artists another venue to express themselves."

The Haute Couture Fashion Show will also take place at the Convention Center, at 2:00pm on Sunday, August 19th, and will serve as the culmination of the almost week-long Indian Market. This year's designers are: Cody Sanderson, Maya Stewart, Jamie Okuma & Keri Ataumbi, Sho Sho Esquiro, Decontie & Brown, Pam Baker, Yolonda Skelton, Adrian Standing Elk Pinnecoose and Shayne Watson. Opening the show this year will be Nakotah LaRance, the 2018 World Champion Hoop Dancer.

"This show highlights Indigenous fashion designers who look to their cultural past to create clothing, jewelry and accessories that embody the essence of ancestral memory while creating innovative designs representing the now," says Amber-Dawn Bear Robe (Siksika), who produces the fashion show for SWAIA. A video of last year's show can be seen and tickets for the event purchased at http://swaia.org/Indian_Market/Haute_Couture_Fashion_Show.

The 97th Santa Fe Indian Market is produced by SWAIA (the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts). It will take place on August 18th and 19th, 2018, with the participation of over 1,000 artists from more than 200 federally recognized tribes. A full schedule of Indian Market events can be found at santafeindianmarket.com.

SOURCE SWAIA/Santa Fe Indian Market

Related Links

http://www.swaia.org

