Santa Rita Ranch Achieves 72% Increase in New Home Sales for 2020, Named Best-Selling Master-Planned Community in Austin Area

With an industry-leading 72% increase in new home sales over 2019, Santa Rita Ranch comes in at 23 on the John Burns Real Estate Consulting list and 21 on the RCLCO list for 2020. In addition, Santa Rita Ranch is up 27 positions on the RCLCO list from the 2019 report, ranks as the number-four top-selling master-planned community in all of Texas, and ranks number one in the Greater Austin Area.

Currently, the Austin, Texas area is experiencing a massive influx of new residents relocating from points across the state and the nation. With a lower cost of living, abundant jobs in nearly every market and sector, and a wealth of year-round outdoor opportunities, the area has never been more popular with individuals and families looking to buy new homes. The 72% increase in new home sales that Santa Rita Ranch experienced in 2020 is a testament to the popularity of the area as well as the quality of new home products in the master-planned community.

"There's little doubt 2020 has been one of the most significant years for housing sales in Austin's history. It's certainly the best year I've seen in my 44 years in housing," said Santa Rita Ranch Developer Ed Horne. "We've been privileged to work with some of Austin's most prestigious home builders, and each has played such a significant role in the success of our community. Because of their commitment to quality and their diversity of product offerings, we've seen strong sales in every product category."

Overall, home sales at the nation's 50 top-selling master-planned communities were up nearly 20 percent in 2020 compared to 2019, and the Austin, Texas area was one of the markets with the most significant residential momentum. As a leading master-planned community in Texas, Santa Rita Ranch near Austin helps give new residents in the area great choices for move-in-ready homes with top-notch amenities from some of the best home builders in the state. In addition to the new home product offerings, the community's vision statement, simply known as "The Ranch Code," helps articulate the community's shared values and enriches resident experiences at Santa Rita Ranch.

"A record number of new families made our master-planned community their home," Horne said. "We welcomed 641 new families to Santa Rita Ranch. We couldn't be more pleased to help good families find beautiful homes in our amazing community, but there's so much more to the story. It's also about jobs, education, the local economy, and so much more. For example, with each new home sale, we've contributed $1,000 to an education fund to support schools in our community. We believe education is one of the cornerstones of our community, so we're happy to contribute. That's $641,000 to our schools in 2020. On top of that, we paid out over $6 million in realtor commissions to real estate agents. Realtors have a crucial role to play in the home-selling process, and we're thrilled to work with so many who provide their expertise and support through the entire process. All of this means a significant contribution to the Liberty Hill, Texas and Williamson County economy now and going forward into the years to come."

In the new year, Santa Rita Ranch is looking forward to welcoming even more new families. New community developments such as a Kids 'R' Kids daycare, The Grove Church, a new on-site middle school, and a new H-E-B store at the Bar W Marketplace will help make Santa Rita Ranch one of the best places to live in Texas.

At the time of this writing, eager Austin-Area home buyers are lining up outside the Scott Felder model home to stake a claim on the first 50 new homes to be built in 2021 at the master-planned community. The homes sale will begin at 10am Saturday (1/9/2021) and will feature homes on 70' lots—some up to 1/2 acre—with views over the middle San Gabriel and the rolling Texas Hill Country beyond.

Nestled in the North Texas Hill Country along the bustling Ronald Reagan Corridor near Austin, Texas, Santa Rita Ranch is an award-winning master-planned community where residents enjoy family time, learn from the land, and have fun along the way. With new homes from a dozen premier builders priced from the $200,000s to $1 million, there's a dream home waiting at Santa Rita Ranch for every family. Join the hundreds of families who already call Santa Rita Ranch home and schedule a tour today.

