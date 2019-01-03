Santa Rosa Based Coast Properties Affiliates With Century 21 Real Estate Franchise System

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the leadership of Will Palmer, Coast Properties announced today that the company has chosen to affiliate with Century 21 Real Estate LLC, and will now conduct business as CENTURY 21 Coast Properties. Located in the Florida Panhandle, the company specializes in coastal resort properties and second homes. CENTURY 21 Coast Properties will continue to provide full-service real estate services to buyers and sellers in the greater Destin and Panama City Beach, 30A and Mexico Beach areas, and it will now benefit from the world-class marketing, agent learning and educational resources, and technology and productivity tools provided through its affiliation with the iconic CENTURY 21 brand.

Palmer is a second-generation real estate professional and started his career while he was in college at Auburn University, after watching his mother's success in their local market. He spent several years with a local brokerage prior to starting Coast Properties and brings fifteen years of experience to the table.

"Initially, I was a business of one, but we are now 18 agents strong and working in a fast-paced industry fueled by digital transformation," Palmer said. "I am confident this affiliation will offer our close-knit team the technology and educational assets necessary to evolve our business and remain one of the most innovative and competitive real estate teams on the Emerald Coast."

Great company culture is a crucial piece of the company's success, and after its Mexico Beach satellite office was lost to a recent hurricane, employees came together to help with recovery efforts. Strong employee relations contribute to the success of the company's impressive spread of client relationships, which will only advance their client services.

"We are thrilled to welcome Will and his entire team to the CENTURY 21 System," said Nick Bailey, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "I'm excited to see how CENTURY 21 Coast Properties grows in the coming year under Will Palmer's expert leadership."

About CENTURY 21 Coast Properties

CENTURY 21 Coast Properties is a full-service real estate company, serving the buyers and sellers in the greater Destin and Panama Beach area of the Emerald Coast. The office is located at 5365 E. Co HWY 30A, Suite 105, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459.

CENTURY 21 Coast Properties is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of Century 21 Real Estate, franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21 brand, comprised of approximately 9,400 independently owned and operated franchised broker offices in 80 countries and territories worldwide with more than 127,000 independent sales professionals.



© 2018 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All rights reserved. CENTURY 21® and the CENTURY 21 Logo are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Media Contact:

Dana Hershman

MullenLowe for CENTURY 21 Coast Properties

617.226.9345

Dana.Hershman@mullenlowe.com

SOURCE CENTURY 21 Coast Properties