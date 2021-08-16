SANTA TERESA® 1796 Takes Gifting To New Heights This Summer

SANTA TERESA pioneered the use of a traditional Solera Method – an artisanal processing method typically used in the production of sherry – and is a bold, elegant rum aged up to 35 years in bourbon oak barrels. For 225 years, the Hacienda Santa Teresa has refined its techniques, honouring traditions, and pioneering unexpected methods, turning the brand into Venezuela's top rum producer.

Paying homage to the Hacienda Santa Teresa and its storied history, the bottle label features a depiction of the brand's home in Venezuela. The offering will now be rendered even more special through this new label personalization program, which will be available complimentarily upon purchase of the bottle across 42 states.

"We're thrilled to announce this new program for SANTA TERESA 1796 just in time for National Rum Day. We wanted to create a way for our customers to deliver meaningful gifts to the important people in their lives," said Edwin Hincapie, Brand Director, SANTA TERESA.

Upon reception of the bottle, people will discover that the liquid is a perfect spirit for creative cocktail-making. Shattering rum's reputation as a spirit best enjoyed in saccharine beach cocktails, SANTA TERESA 1796 has an unexpectedly dry flavor palate that lends itself in a variety of elevated summer cocktails, perfect for National Rum Day and beyond. From The Venezuelan, featuring sparkling wine, angostura bitters, vanilla extract and more to a piquant twist on the classic daiquiri cocktail, SANTA TERESA 1796's flavor palate of wood, dark chocolate and nuts adds further depth and character to seasonal drinks.

Guava-Colada:

1.5 oz Santa Teresa 1796

.75 oz Lime Juice

.75 oz Guava nectar/juice

.75 oz Coco Lopez Coconut Cream

Method - Combine all in tin. Add ice. Shake. Strain.

Glassware - Collins or Hurricane glass

Ice - Crushed

Garnish - Burnt Cinnamon Stick & Lime Wheel

Sail Me Back Home:

1.5 oz. Santa Teresa 1796

.5 oz. Simple syrup

1 oz. Lime Juice

1.5 oz. Ginger beer

2 chunks of pineapple

Pinch of granulated cinnamon

Method - Muddle pineapple in a shaker, add the rest of ingredients, shake with ice, double strain over ice in a glass top with ginger beer.

Glassware- Collins Glass

Garnish- mint sprig and half pineapple sliced.

The Venezuelan:

1.5oz Santa Teresa 1796

.75oz lime juice

1oz demerara syrup

1 dropper of vanilla extract (about 20 drops)

3 dashes angostura bitters

1.5oz sparkling wine

Method - Shake all ingredients with ice but sparkling wine, double strain into a coupe glass or cocktail glass, top with sparkling wine, garnish with orange peel.

Santa Teresa 1796 Jarrito:

with 1.5oz Santa Teresa

Lime

Method- Combine Jarrito Pineapple soda with 1.50oz of Santa Teresa in a collins glass with ice. Squeeze a lime wedge and drop lime wedge into the glass

Glassware – Collins Glass

Garnish – Lime Wedge

Spicy Mango Daiquiri:

1.5 oz Santa Teresa 1796

1 oz Lime Juice

.5 oz Monin Mango Syrup

1-2 dash Scrappy's Hellfire Bitters

Method - Combine all in tin. Add ice. Shake. Fine strain in chilled glass.

Glassware - Coupe

Ice - None

Garnish - Tajin Rim & Lime Wheel

About SANTA TERESA

To commemorate the bicentennial of the Hacienda Santa Teresa, the fourth generation of the Vollmer family (Alberto J. Vollmer), challenged the Master Distillers to elaborate the best crafted rum in the world. The final result was SANTA TERESA 1796. Launched in 1996, it is a bold and elegant rum with blends of up to 35 years of aging in bourbon oak barrels then further aged through the artisanal Spanish Solera Method, resulting in a rum that is rich, refined yet unexpectedly dry. Each aspect of SANTA TERESA 1796, from the special pot still rum, the artisanal production process, to the bottling system, and the hand application of the wax used to seal the cork, makes every bottle a unique piece. It is the perfect spirit for whisky drinker looking to discover new flavors, with notes of wood, dark chocolate, leather and nuts.

SANTA TERESA is an independent rum brand owned by Ron Santa Teresa, a publicly traded company headquartered in El Consejo, Venezuela, and controlled by the Vollmer family for five generations. In 2016, SANTA TERESA forged a global distribution alliance with Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

