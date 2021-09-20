Santa Teresa® Announces The First Female Master Rum Blender

Nancy Duarte has a Superior Technical degree in food and beverage, specializing in wines and fermented drinks. Since 1990, she has held several positions in the production area of Ron Santa Teresa, being recently responsible for the supervision of quality control, development, and formulation of liquids as well as innovations in the productive process and new products for the company portfolio.

From the time she entered the company, she absorbed the knowledge handed down to her by Jean-Paul Levert, the third master blender at Santa Teresa, and learned that rum is synonymous with patience. "Time is the best ally. Rum has taught me to cultivate the gift of patience because that is what you must have to allow the liquid to evolve, to keep developing and obtain those aromas that make the Ron Santa Teresa portfolio what it is," said Nancy Duarte, fifth master blender.

A vital part of her responsibilities has been to supervise the entire production process, from raw materials obtained at the Hacienda Santa Teresa to the finished product, to guarantee the quality and consistency of the blends.

Duarte points out that, out of all the areas she is in charge of, the aging stage is one of her great passions because it is where the transformation of alcohol into rum takes place and where the mastery of the rum blender helps create exceptionally aged rums.

Among the products in the portfolio, her special favorite is Santa Teresa 1796. This Super Premium Rum is renowned as a pioneer in the use of the artisanal Solera Method, as the second ageing process which gives this rum its uniquely dry, smooth, and balanced characteristics. "I like Santa Teresa 1796 because it surprises you with its complexity and long-lasting taste on the palate, with its characteristic notes of nuts, chocolate, honey, and leather that can be enjoyed on any occasion," she added.

As master blender, Nancy Duarte, along with Néstor Ortega will take the lead in the expansion plan to meet increasing international demand and together face the challenge to help establish the category of Superior Premium rum in the world.

Santa Teresa is the leading producer of rum in Venezuela with a tradition of five generations of master rum blenders during its 225 years of history. A company that has transformed crises into opportunities, recognized for the quality of its liquids and its social investment initiatives in the Revenga Municipality of Aragua state.

For more information on the award-winning SANTA TERESA 1796, please visit: https://www.santateresarum.com

High-res Imagery HERE

About SANTA TERESA

To commemorate the bicentennial of the Hacienda Santa Teresa, the fourth generation of the Vollmer family (Alberto J. Vollmer), challenged the Master Distillers to elaborate the best crafted rum in the world. The final result was SANTA TERESA 1796. Launched in 1996, it is a bold and elegant rum with blends of up to 35 years of aging in bourbon oak barrels then further aged through the artisanal Spanish Solera Method, resulting in a rum that is rich, refined yet unexpectedly dry. Each aspect of SANTA TERESA 1796, from the special pot still rum, the artisanal production process, to the bottling system, and the hand application of the wax used to seal the cork, makes every bottle a unique piece. It is the perfect spirit for whisky drinker looking to discover new flavors, with notes of wood, dark chocolate, leather and nuts.

SANTA TERESA is an independent rum brand owned by Ron Santa Teresa, a publicly traded company headquartered in El Consejo, Venezuela, and controlled by the Vollmer family for five generations. In 2016, SANTA TERESA forged a global distribution alliance with Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

For more information please visit: https://www.santateresarum.com

ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

©2020. SANTA TERESA IS A TRADEMARK.

Media Contact:

Nike Communications

Zara Biggs

[email protected]

SOURCE Santa Teresa 1796