Santander Bank Honored by Junior Achievement with a U.S. President's Volunteer Service Award

BOSTON, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Santander Bank today announced that it has received a silver level U.S. President's Volunteer Service Award from Junior Achievement USA® (JA) for providing at least 10,000 volunteer hours to local Junior Achievement offices during the 2017-18 school year. The U.S. President's Volunteer Service Award was presented to Santander and 43 other organizations at an awards ceremony and celebration event at the New York Stock Exchange during the JA Volunteer Summit, supported by American Express, earlier this spring in New York.

In 2003, President George W. Bush established the President's Council on Service and Civic Participation (the Council) to recognize the valuable contributions volunteers make in communities and encourage more people to serve. The Council created the President's Volunteer Service Award program as a way to thank and honor individuals who, by their demonstrated commitment and example, inspire others to engage in volunteer service. In 2006 Junior Achievement became an official certifying organization for this award, which recognizes corporations with a U.S. presence that provide volunteers to teach JA programs anywhere in the world.

"Helping young people understand how to responsibly manage money and set a smart path to saving is important to us at Santander, and our relationship with Junior Achievement helps us bring financial literacy fundamentals to students in our communities," said Seth Goodall, Santander's Executive Director of Corporate Social Responsibility. "Throughout the year, and especially during Financial Literacy Month, which we celebrate each April, we hope to show more students how to manage their money, succeed in the workforce, or start a business that creates jobs and grows the economy."

"Junior Achievement volunteers help build communities by empowering the next generation's success," said JA area board member, Brian Diepold, Santander's Executive Director of Customer Experience and CRM for Consumer and Business Banking. "JA could not exist without the dedication of its volunteers. We are grateful for this opportunity to recognize their invaluable support."

Santander's volunteer program with JA is part of the Bank's Inclusive Communities Plan – an $11 billion, five-year commitment to its communities through 2021, during which time Santander plans to increase its CRA activity by 50 percent and triple its charitable grants. Santander has set a goal of $9.1 billion in lending to underserved communities, including $1.9 billion in community development investments, $55 million in charitable contributions, 10 new retail branches in low- to moderate-income and communities of color, and 60,000 community development volunteer hours in underserved communities.

Santander Bank, N.A. is one of the country's largest retail and commercial banks with $74.2 billion in assets. With its corporate offices in Boston, the Bank's approximately 9,600 employees, over 600 branches, more than 2,000 ATMs and 2.1 million customers are principally located in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Madrid-based Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) - one of the most respected banking groups in the world with more than 125 million customers in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. It is overseen by Santander Holdings USA, Inc., Banco Santander's intermediate holding company in the U.S. For more information on Santander Bank, please visit www.santanderbank.com.

