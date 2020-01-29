Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) ("SC" or the "Company") today announced net income for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 ("Q4 2019") of $146 million, or $0.43 per diluted common share. Net income for the full year 2019 ("2019") was $994 million, or $2.86 per diluted common share.

The Company has declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per share, to be paid on February 20, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 10, 2020.

Management Quotes

"We are pleased with our full year 2019 results and the milestones we have accomplished across the organization. We made important management appointments which were all internally sourced, demonstrating the depth of the leadership team, reached a mutually beneficial agreement and achieved our highest-ever annual penetration rate of thirty-four percent with Fiat Chrysler, and continued to optimize capital through increased dividends and a robust share repurchase plan, including the announced tender offer" said Mahesh Aditya, SC President and CEO.

Fahmi Karam, SC Chief Financial Officer, added, "2019 marked another strong year for the Company, reaching nearly $1 billion in net income, more than $31 billion in originations with strong returns and the lowest full-year net charge-off ratio in the last four years. We were pleased to see key credit metrics improve across the portfolio, demonstrating our efforts to enhance our operations and pricing functions as well as the continued strength of the consumer. The acquisition from Gateway One Lending demonstrates the Company's ability to deploy capital toward accretive transactions and partner with other large, and well-regarded financial institutions to leverage our best-in-class servicing platform. We remain focused on generating assets with strong risk-adjusted returns and managing operating expenses, while also working toward a more efficient capital base."

2019 Corporate Milestones

$31.3 billion of originations across loans and leases, all-time high

of originations across loans and leases, all-time high $994 million of net income, all-time high 1

of net income, all-time high 7.8% retail installment loan net charge-off ratio, four-year low

Fiat Chrysler - reached mutually beneficial agreement and achieved an average annual penetration rate of 34%

Completed acquisition of $1.0 billion auto loan portfolio from Gateway One Lending

auto loan portfolio from Gateway One Lending Leading auto loan and lease ABS issuer with $11.9 billion in ABS and launched first-ever nonprime revolving ABS platform "SREV"

in ABS and launched first-ever nonprime revolving ABS platform "SREV" Continued to grow and diversify our funding sources, including originating $7 billion in auto loans through our partnership with Santander Bank

in auto loans through our partnership with Returned more than $600 million of capital to our shareholders through increased dividends and open market share repurchases.

of capital to our shareholders through increased dividends and open market share repurchases. Several key leadership appointments: Mahesh Aditya (President & Chief Executive Officer), Fahmi Karam (Chief Financial Officer) and Shawn Allgood (Head of Chrysler Capital and Auto Relationships)

2019 Key Financial Highlights (variances compared to the full year 2018 ("2018")

Total auto originations of $31.3 billion , up 9%

, up 9% Net finance and other interest income of $4.7 billion , up 4%

, up 4% RIC net charge-off ratio of 7.8%, down 70 basis points

Return on average assets ("ROA") of 2.2%

Expense ratio of 2.1%

Fourth Quarter of 2019 Highlights (variances compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 ("Q4 2018"), unless otherwise noted)

Total auto originations of $7.5 billion , up 9%

, up 9% Core retail auto loan originations of $2.4 , up 9%

, up 9%

Chrysler Capital loan originations of $3.2 , up 29%

, up 29%

Chrysler Capital lease originations of $1.8 , down 15%

, down 15%

Chrysler average quarterly penetration rate of 32%, up from 29%



Santander Bank , N.A. program originations of $1.9 billion

, N.A. program originations of Net finance and other interest income 2 of $1.2 billion , up 1%

of , up 1% 30-59 delinquency ratio of 9.7%, down 130 basis points

59-plus delinquency ratio 3 of 5.1%, down 90 basis points

of 5.1%, down 90 basis points Retail Installment Contract ("RIC") gross charge-off ratio of 17.3%, down 290 basis points

Recovery rate of 52.2%, up 490 basis points

RIC net charge-off ratio 4 of 8.3%, down 230 basis points

of 8.3%, down 230 basis points Troubled Debt Restructuring ("TDR") balance of $3.9 billion , down 28%

, down 28% Return on average assets of 1.2%, up from 1.0%

$2.2 billion in asset-backed securities "ABS"

in asset-backed securities "ABS" Expense ratio of 2.1%, up from 1.9%

Common equity tier 1 ("CET1") ratio of 14.8%, down from 15.7% as of December 31, 2018

1Excludes the impact of 2017 corporate tax reform

2Includes Finance receivables held for investment, Finance receivables held for sale and Leased vehicles.

3Delinquency Ratio is defined as the ratio of end of period delinquent principal, over 59 days, to end of period gross balance of the respective portfolio, excludes finance leases.

4Net Charge-Off Ratio stated on a recorded investment basis, which is unpaid principal balance adjusted for unaccreted net discounts, subvention and origination costs.

Conference Call Information

SC will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its Q4 2019 results and other general matters at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. The conference call will be accessible by dialing 866-548-4713 (U.S. domestic), or 323-794-2093 (international), conference ID 9192771. Please join 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be accessible via live audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of SC's corporate website at http://investors.santanderconsumerusa.com . Choose "Events" and select the information pertaining to the Q4 2019 SC Earnings Conference Call. Additionally, there will be slides accompanying the webcast. Please allow at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary software prior to the call.

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the call will be available on the Company's website or by dialing 844-512-2921 (U.S. domestic), or 412-317-6671 (international), conference ID 9192771, approximately two hours after the conference call. An audio webcast of the call and investor presentation will also be archived on the Investor Relations section of SC's corporate website at http://investors.santanderconsumerusa.com , under "Events".

About Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) ("SC") is a full-service consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance, third-party servicing and delivering superior service to our more than 2.9 million customers across the full credit spectrum. The company, which began originating retail installment contracts in 1997, had an average managed asset portfolio of approximately $59 billion (for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019), and is headquartered in Dallas. ( www.santanderconsumerusa.com )

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Financial Supplement Fourth Quarter 2019



Table of Contents

Table 1: Consolidated Balance Sheets 7 Table 2: Consolidated Statements of Income 8 Table 3: Other Financial Information 9 Table 4: Credit Quality 11 Table 5: Originations 13 Table 6: Asset Sales 14 Table 7: Ending Portfolio 15 Table 8: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures 16

Table 1: Consolidated Balance Sheets









December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Assets (Unaudited, Dollars in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 81,848



$ 148,436

Finance receivables held for sale, net 1,007,105



1,068,757

Finance receivables held for investment, net 27,767,019



25,117,454

Restricted cash and cash equivalents 2,079,239



2,102,048

Accrued interest receivable 288,615



303,686

Leased vehicles, net 16,461,982



13,978,855

Furniture and equipment, net 59,873



61,280

Goodwill 74,056



74,056

Intangible assets 42,772



35,195

Due from affiliates 30,841



9,654

Other assets 1,040,179



1,060,434

Total assets $ 48,933,529



$ 43,959,855

Liabilities and Equity





Liabilities:





Total borrowings and other debt obligations $ 39,194,141



$ 34,883,037

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 499,326



472,321

Deferred tax liabilities, net 1,468,222



1,155,883

Due to affiliates 88,681



63,219

Other liabilities 364,539



367,037

Total liabilities $ 41,614,909



$ 36,941,497









Equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value 3,392



3,523

Additional paid-in capital 1,173,262



1,515,572

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net (26,693)



33,515

Retained earnings 6,168,659



5,465,748

Total stockholders' equity $ 7,318,620



$ 7,018,358

Total liabilities and equity $ 48,933,529



$ 43,959,855



Table 2: Consolidated Statements of Income









Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Unaudited, Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Interest on finance receivables and loans $ 1,262,266



$ 1,235,889



$ 5,049,966



$ 4,842,564

Leased vehicle income 732,160



632,447



2,764,258



2,257,719

Other finance and interest income 10,624



9,082



42,234



33,235

Total finance and other interest income 2,005,050



1,877,418



7,856,458



7,133,518

Interest expense 332,171



311,196



1,331,804



1,111,760

Leased vehicle expense 517,467



427,662



1,862,121



1,535,756

Net finance and other interest income 1,155,412



1,138,560



4,662,533



4,486,002

Provision for credit losses 545,345



690,786



2,093,749



2,205,585

Net finance and other interest income after provision for credit losses 610,067



447,774



2,568,784



2,280,417

Profit sharing 14,293



14,255



52,731



33,137

Net finance and other interest income after provision for credit losses and profit sharing 595,774



433,519



2,516,053



2,247,280

Investment losses, net (168,406)



(146,164)



(406,687)



(401,638)

Servicing fee income 21,079



26,711



91,334



106,840

Fees, commissions, and other 83,304



86,035



364,119



333,458

Total other income (64,023)



(33,418)



48,766



38,660

Compensation expense 127,900



122,475



510,743



482,800

Repossession expense 58,565



66,846



262,061



264,777

Other operating costs 123,010



67,147



437,747



346,095

Total operating expenses 309,475



256,468



1,210,551



1,093,672

Income before income taxes 222,276



143,633



1,354,268



1,192,268

Income tax expense 76,214



39,295



359,898



276,342

Net income $ 146,062



$ 104,338



$ 994,370



$ 915,926

















Net income per common share (basic) $ 0.43



$ 0.29



$ 2.87



$ 2.55

Net income per common share (diluted) $ 0.43



$ 0.29



$ 2.86



$ 2.54

Weighted average common shares (basic) 340,020,380



356,783,962



346,992,162



359,861,764

Weighted average common shares (diluted) 340,448,254



357,396,989



347,507,507



360,672,417



Table 3: Other Financial Information









Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, Ratios (Unaudited, Dollars in thousands) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Yield on retail installment contracts 15.7 %

16.1 %

16.0 %

16.2 % Yield on purchased receivables portfolios 14.4 %

19.1 %

15.6 %

23.8 % Yield on receivables from dealers 1.4 %

2.2 %

1.8 %

3.0 % Yield on leased vehicles 4.9 %

5.5 %

5.5 %

5.5 % Yield on personal loans, held for sale (1) 25.7 %

25.1 %

26.0 %

24.6 % Yield on earning assets (2) 12.2 %

13.0 %

12.7 %

13.2 % Cost of debt (3) 3.5 %

3.6 %

3.6 %

3.4 % Net interest margin (4) 9.5 %

10.2 %

9.9 %

10.6 % Expense ratio (5) 2.1 %

1.9 %

2.1 %

2.1 % Return on average assets (6) 1.2 %

1.0 %

2.2 %

2.2 % Return on average equity (7) 8.0 %

5.9 %

13.7 %

13.3 % Net charge-off ratio on individually acquired retail installment contracts (8) 8.3 %

10.6 %

7.8 %

8.5 % Net charge-off ratio on purchased receivables portfolios (8) — %

(2.0) %

— %

(4.1) % Net charge-off ratio on personal loans (8) —



0.1 %

0.1 %

0.1 % Net charge-off ratio (8) 8.2 %

10.6 %

7.8 %

8.5 % Delinquency ratio on individually acquired retail installment contracts held for investment, end of period (9) 5.1 %

6.0 %

5.1 %

6.0 % Delinquency ratio on loans held for investment, end of period (9) 5.1 %

6.0 %

5.1 %

6.0 % Allowance ratio (10) 9.9 %

11.4 %

9.9 %

11.4 % Common stock dividend payout ratio (11) 51.2 %

69.0 %

29.3 %

19.6 % Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (12) 14.8 %

15.7 %

14.8 %

15.7 % Charge-offs, net of recoveries, on individually acquired retail installment contracts $ 618,269



$ 754,625



$ 2,288,812



$ 2,314,769

Charge-offs, net of recoveries, on purchased receivables portfolios —



(159)



—



(1,483)

Charge-offs, net of recoveries, on personal loans, held for sale (23)



268



1,857



1,616

Charge-offs, net of recoveries, on finance leases 407



703



769



1,642

Total charge-offs, net of recoveries $ 618,653



$ 755,437



$ 2,291,438



$ 2,316,544

End of period delinquent principal over 59 days, retail installment contracts held for investment 1,578,452



1,712,243



1,578,452



1,712,243

End of period delinquent principal over 59 days, personal loans 175,152



177,369



175,152



177,369

End of period delinquent principal over 59 days, loans held for investment 1,580,048



1,713,775



1,580,048



1,713,775

End of period assets covered by allowance for credit losses 30,816,291



28,469,451



30,816,291



28,469,451

End of period gross retail installment contracts held for investment 30,776,038



28,432,760



30,776,038



28,432,760

End of period gross personal loans held for sale 1,481,037



1,529,433



1,481,037



1,529,433

End of period gross finance receivables and loans held for investment 30,788,706



28,480,583



30,788,706



28,480,583

End of period gross finance receivables, loans, and leases held for investment 48,379,072



43,719,240



48,379,072



43,719,240

Average gross retail installment contracts held for investment 29,959,060



28,395,046



29,248,201



27,227,705

Average gross personal loans held for investment —



2,934



969



4,314

Average gross individually acquired retail installment contracts held for investment and held for sale $ 29,936,775



$ 28,395,046



$ 29,271,168



$ 27,756,099

Average gross purchased receivables portfolios 22,285



31,543



25,673



36,075

Average gross receivables from dealers 12,754



14,822



13,110



15,229

Average gross personal loans held for sale 1,364,877



1,401,626



1,393,456



1,404,261

Average gross finance leases 26,607



19,422



23,123



20,736

Average gross finance receivables and loans $ 31,363,298



$ 29,862,459



$ 30,726,530



$ 29,232,400

Average gross operating leases 17,395,639



14,857,635



16,440,242



13,048,396

Average gross finance receivables, loans, and leases 48,758,937



44,720,094



47,166,772



42,280,796

Average managed assets 58,909,208



53,804,349



56,600,892



51,328,934

Average total assets 47,875,073



43,458,471



46,244,782



41,541,102

Average debt 38,185,199



34,223,818



36,727,416



32,570,257

Average total equity 7,339,351



7,114,411



7,243,438



6,905,796







(1) Includes Finance and other interest income; excludes fees (2) "Yield on earning assets" is defined as the ratio of annualized Total finance and other interest income, net of Leased vehicle expense, to Average gross finance receivables, loans and leases (3) "Cost of debt" is defined as the ratio of annualized Interest expense to Average debt (4) "Net interest margin" is defined as the ratio of annualized Net finance and other interest income to Average gross finance receivables, loans and leases (5) "Expense ratio" is defined as the ratio of annualized Operating expenses to Average managed assets (6) "Return on average assets" is defined as the ratio of annualized Net income to Average total assets (7) "Return on average equity" is defined as the ratio of annualized Net income to Average total equity (8) "Net charge-off ratio" is defined as the ratio of annualized Charge-offs, on a recorded investment basis, net of recoveries, to average unpaid principal balance of the respective held-for-investment portfolio. (9) "Delinquency ratio" is defined as the ratio of End of period Delinquent principal over 59 days to End of period gross balance of the respective portfolio, excludes finance leases (10) "Allowance ratio" is defined as the ratio of Allowance for credit losses, which excludes impairment on purchased receivables portfolios, to End of period assets covered by allowance for credit losses (11) "Common stock dividend payout ratio" is defined as the ratio of Dividends declared per share of common stock to Earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders. (12) "Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio" is a non-GAAP ratio defined as the ratio of Total common equity tier 1 capital to Total risk-weighted assets (for a reconciliation from GAAP to this non-GAAP measure, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" in Table 8 of this release)

Table 4: Credit Quality

The activity in the credit loss allowance for individually acquired retail installment contracts for the three and twelve months ended months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 was as follows (Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands):



Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Allowance for Credit Loss Non-TDR

TDR

Non-TDR

TDR

Balance — beginning of period $ 2,051,792



$ 1,060,612



$ 1,740,862



$ 1,559,808

Provision for credit losses * 494,069



50,392



503,382



186,676

Charge-offs (950,993)



(341,668)



(888,142)



(544,843)

Recoveries 529,010



145,382



463,258



215,102

Balance — end of period $ 2,123,878



$ 914,718



$ 1,819,360



$ 1,416,743





* Includes impact for individually acquired retail installment contracts transferred back from held for sale



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 Allowance for Credit Loss Non-TDR

TDR

Non-TDR

TDR

Balance — beginning of period $ 1,819,360



$ 1,416,743



$ 1,540,315



$ 1,804,132

Provision for credit losses $ 1,774,000



$ 317,305



1,433,977



772,448

Charge-offs $ (3,636,924)



$ (1,559,318)



(2,850,361)



(2,029,325)

Recoveries $ 2,167,442



$ 739,988



1,695,429



869,488

Balance — end of period $ 2,123,878



$ 914,718



$ 1,819,360



$ 1,416,743



A summary of delinquencies of our individually acquired retail installment contracts as of December 31, 2019 and 2018 is as follows (Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands):

Delinquent Principal December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Principal 30-59 days past due $ 2,972,495



9.7 %

$ 3,118,869



11.0 % Delinquent principal over 59 days 1,578,452



5.1 %

1,712,243



6.0 % Total delinquent contracts $ 4,550,947



14.8 %

$ 4,831,112



17.0 %

The retail installment contracts acquired individually held for investment that were placed on nonaccrual status, as of December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands):

Nonaccrual Principal December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Non-TDR $ 1,099,462



3.6 %

$ 834,921



2.9 % TDR 516,119



1.7 %

733,218



2.6 % Total nonaccrual principal $ 1,615,581



5.3 %

$ 1,568,139



5.5 %

The table below presents the Company's allowance ratio for TDR and non-TDR individually acquired retail installment contracts as of December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands):

Allowance Ratios December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 TDR - Unpaid principal balance $ 3,859,040



$ 5,378,603

TDR - Impairment 914,718



1,416,743

TDR - Allowance ratio 23.7 %

26.3 %







Non-TDR - Unpaid principal balance $ 26,895,551



$ 23,054,157

Non-TDR - Allowance 2,123,878



1,819,360

Non-TDR Allowance ratio 7.9 %

7.9 %







Total - Unpaid principal balance $ 30,754,591



$ 28,432,760

Total - Allowance 3,038,596



3,236,103

Total - Allowance ratio 9.9 %

11.4 %

Table 5: Originations

The Company's originations of individually acquired loans and leases, including revolving loans, average APR, and dealer discount (net of dealer participation) were as follows:



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

September 30,

2019 Retained Originations (Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands) Retail installment contracts $ 3,779,615



$ 3,616,810



$ 15,835,618



$ 15,379,778



$ 4,080,028

Average APR 15.8 %

17.1 %

16.3 %

17.3 %

16.0 % Average FICO® (a) 598



593



598



595



599

Discount (0.8) %

0.5 %

(0.5) %

0.2 %

(0.7) %



















Personal loans (b) 513,347



544,134



1,467,452



1,482,670



$ 322,335

Average APR 29.8 %

29.5 %

29.8 %

29.6 %

29.7 %



















Leased vehicles 1,811,662



2,125,925



8,520,489



9,742,423



$ 2,225,117





















Finance lease 4,600



2,706



17,589



$ 9,794



$ 4,859

Total originations retained $ 6,109,224



$ 6,289,575



$ 25,841,148



$ 26,614,665



$ 6,632,339





















Sold Originations (c)

















Retail installment contracts $ —



$ —



$ —



$ 1,820,085



$ —

Average APR — %

— %

— %

7.3 %

— % Average FICO® (d) —



—



—



727



—

Total originations sold $ —



$ —



$ —



$ 1,820,085



$ —





















Total originations (excluding SBNA Originations Program) $ 6,109,224



$ 6,289,575



$ 25,841,148



$ 28,434,750



$ 6,632,339







(a) Unpaid principal balance excluded from the weighted average FICO score is $404 million, $408 million, $1.8 billion, $1.9 billion, and $440 million as the borrowers on these loans did not have FICO scores at origination and $181 million, $100 million , $582 million, $76 million and $154 million of commercial loans, for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 and the three months ended September 30, 2019, respectively. (b) Included in the total origination volume is $133 million, $150 million, $270 million, $304 million, and $62 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 and the three months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, related to newly opened accounts. (c) There were no sales in 2019. (d) Only includes assets both originated and sold in the period. Total asset sales for the period are shown in Table 6. Unpaid principal balance excluded from the weighted average FICO score is zero, zero, zero, $143 million and zero as the borrowers on these loans did not have FICO scores at origination and zero, zero, zero, $76 and zero million of commercial loans, for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018,the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, and the three months ended September 30, 2019, respectively.

SBNA Originations Program

Beginning in 2018, the Company agreed to provide SBNA with origination support services in connection with the processing, underwriting and purchase of retail loans, primarily from Chrysler dealers. In addition, the Company agreed to perform the servicing for any loans originated on SBNA's behalf. The Company facilitated the purchase of $1.9 billion and $7.0 billion of retail installment contacts during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively.

Table 6: Asset Sales









Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands) Retail installment contracts $ —



$ —



$ —



$ 2,905,922

Average APR — %

— %

— %

7.2 % Average FICO® —



—



—



726

Total asset sales $ —



$ —



$ —



$ 2,905,922



There were no asset sales during 2019, since it has been replaced with SBNA originations program.

Table 7: Ending Portfolio

Ending outstanding balance, average APR and remaining unaccreted net discount of our held for investment portfolio as of December 31, 2019, and 2018, are as follows:



December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

(Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands) Retail installment contracts $ 30,776,038



$ 28,463,236

Average APR 16.1 %

16.7 % Discount 0.3 %

0.8 %







Personal loans (a) $ —



$ 2,637

Average APR — %

31.7 %







Receivables from dealers $ 12,668



$ 14,710

Average APR 4.0 %

4.1 %







Leased vehicles $ 17,562,782



$ 15,219,313









Finance leases $ 27,584



$ 19,344







(a) The remaining balance of personal loans, held for investment, was charged off during the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Table 8: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures









December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

(Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands) Total equity 7,318,620



7,018,358

Deduct: Goodwill, intangibles, and other assets, net of deferred tax liabilities 152,756



161,516

Deduct: Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net (26,693)



33,515

Tier 1 common capital 7,192,557



6,823,327

Risk weighted assets (a) 48,761,825



43,547,594

Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (b) 14.8 %

15.7 %





(a) Under the banking agencies' risk-based capital guidelines, assets and credit equivalent amounts of derivatives and off-balance sheet exposures are assigned to broad risk categories. The aggregate dollar amount in each risk category is multiplied by the associated risk weight of the category. The resulting weighted values are added together with the measure for market risk, resulting in the Company's total Risk weighted assets. (b) CET1 is calculated under Basel III regulations required as of January 1, 2015. The fully phased-in capital ratios are non-GAAP financial measures.

