Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Net Income of $233 million, Driven by Strong Originations of $8.4 billion, Up 11% Versus Q3'18
Oct 30, 2019, 06:15 ET
DALLAS, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) ("SC" or the "Company") today announced net income for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 ("Q3 2019") of $233 million, or $0.67 per diluted common share.
The Company has declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per share, to be paid on November 22, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 12, 2019.
Management Quotes
"We had strong results in the third quarter, driven by strong originations" said Scott Powell, SC President and CEO, also CEO of Santander US. "We have been working throughout 2019 to deepen our relationship with Fiat Chrysler and with our other dealer customers. We've made tangible improvements to operations and customer experience, and the results demonstrate that."
Fahmi Karam, SC Chief Financial Officer, added, "We are pleased with our third quarter performance and our ability to continue the momentum from the first half of the year. Credit performance remains stable as we enter the seasonally weaker part of the year. We remain focused on generating assets with strong risk-adjusted returns, managing operating expenses as we grow and optimizing our capital base by returning capital to our shareholders."
Q3 2019 Highlights (variances compared to the third quarter of 2018 ("Q3 2018"), unless otherwise noted):
- Total auto originations of $8.4 billion, up 11%
- Core retail auto loan originations of $2.6 billion, up 11%
- Chrysler Capital loan originations of $3.6 billion, up 52%
- Chrysler Capital lease originations of $2.2 billion, down 23%
- Chrysler average quarterly penetration rate of 36%, up from 31%
- Santander Bank, N.A. program originations of $2.1 billion
- Net finance and other interest income of $1.2 billion, up 5%
- 30-59 delinquency ratio of 9.5%, down 100 basis points
- 59-plus delinquency ratio of 4.7%, down 80 basis points
- Retail Installment Contract ("RIC") gross charge-off ratio of 18.3%, up 70 basis points
- Recovery rate of 55.9%, up 590 basis points
- RIC net charge-off ratio of 8.1%, down 70 basis points
- Troubled Debt Restructuring ("TDR") balance of $4.2 billion, down 27%
- Return on average assets of 2.0%, down from 2.2%
- $3.5 billion in asset-backed securities "ABS"
- Expense ratio of 2.3%, up from 2.1%
- Common equity tier 1 ("CET1") ratio of 15.4%, down from 16.4% as of September 30, 2018
Net finance and other interest income1 increased 5 percent to $1.20 billion in Q3 2019 from $1.14 billion in Q3 2018, driven by increased loan and lease balances.
SC's serviced for others portfolio increased 9 percent to $10.0 billion as of Q3 2019 versus Q3 2018. Servicing fee income decreased 19 percent to $21 million in Q3 2019, from $26 million in Q3 2018, driven by the change in the composition of those balances. Fees, commissions and other increased 14 percent to $96 million in Q3 2019, from $85 million in Q3 2018, driven by origination fees from the SBNA program.
The Personal Lending portfolio recorded net investment losses of $87 million in Q3 2019, flat compared Q3 2018, primarily driven by lower of cost or market adjustments which included $102 million in customer default activity, partially offset by a $15 million decrease in market discount, consistent with typical seasonal patterns.
During Q3 2019 operating expenses were $329 million, up 21 percent from $272 million in Q3 2018, driven by one-time legal expenses during the quarter. SC's expense ratio increased to 2.3 percent during the quarter, compared to 2.1 percent during the same period last year.
1Includes Finance receivables held for investment, Finance receivables held for sale and Leased vehicles.
2Delinquency Ratio is defined as the ratio of end of period delinquent principal, over 59 days, to end of period gross balance of the respective portfolio, excludes finance leases.
3Net Charge-Off Ratio stated on a recorded investment basis, which is unpaid principal balance adjusted for unaccreted net discounts, subvention and origination costs.
4Ratio for allowance for credit losses excludes end of period balances on purchased receivables portfolio of $23 million and finance receivables and personal loans held for sale of $0.9 billion.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions, or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as anticipates, believes, can, could, may, predicts, potential, should, will, estimates, plans, projects, continuing, ongoing, expects, intends, and similar words or phrases. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various important factors, some of which are beyond our control. For additional discussion of these risks, refer to the section entitled Risk Factors and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed by us with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Among the factors that could cause the forward-looking statements in this press release and/or our financial performance to differ materially from that suggested by the forward-looking statements are (a) the inherent limitations in internal control over financial reporting; (b) our ability to remediate any material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting completely and in a timely manner; (c) continually changing federal, state, and local laws and regulations could materially adversely affect our business; (d) adverse economic conditions in the United States and worldwide may negatively impact our results; (e) our business could suffer if our access to funding is reduced; (f) significant risks we face implementing our growth strategy, some of which are outside our control; (g) unexpected costs and delays in connection with exiting our personal lending business; (h) our agreement with FCA US LLC may not result in currently anticipated levels of growth and is subject to certain conditions that could result in termination of the agreement; (i) our business could suffer if we are unsuccessful in developing and maintaining relationships with automobile dealerships; (j) our financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations depend on the credit performance of our loans; (k) loss of our key management or other personnel, or an inability to attract such management and personnel; (l) certain regulations, including but not limited to oversight by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the European Central Bank, and the Federal Reserve, whose oversight and regulation may limit certain of our activities, including the timing and amount of dividends and other limitations on our business; and (m) future changes in our relationship with SHUSA and Banco Santander that could adversely affect our operations. If one or more of the factors affecting our forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements. Therefore, we caution the reader not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information or statements. The effect of these factors is difficult to predict. Factors other than these also could adversely affect our results, and the reader should not consider these factors to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties as new factors emerge from time to time. Any forward-looking statements only speak as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking information or statements, whether written or oral, to reflect any change, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements.
About Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) ("SC") is a full-service consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance, third-party servicing and delivering superior service to our more than 2.7 million customers across the full credit spectrum. The company, which began originating retail installment contracts in 1997, had an average managed asset portfolio of approximately $57 billion (as of September 30, 2019), and is headquartered in Dallas. (www.santanderconsumerusa.com)
|
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.
Financial Supplement
Third Quarter 2019
|
|
Table 1: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
Assets
|
(Unaudited, Dollars in thousands)
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
38,589
|
$
|
148,436
|
Finance receivables held for sale, net
|
925,611
|
1,068,757
|
Finance receivables held for investment, net
|
26,500,359
|
25,117,454
|
Restricted cash
|
2,245,526
|
2,102,048
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
282,311
|
303,686
|
Leased vehicles, net
|
16,037,817
|
13,978,855
|
Furniture and equipment, net
|
56,020
|
61,280
|
Federal, state and other income taxes receivable
|
82,151
|
97,087
|
Related party taxes receivable
|
4,732
|
734
|
Goodwill
|
74,056
|
74,056
|
Intangible assets
|
36,627
|
35,195
|
Due from affiliates
|
16,003
|
8,920
|
Other assets
|
979,213
|
963,347
|
Total assets
|
$
|
47,279,015
|
$
|
43,959,855
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
Liabilities:
|
Notes payable — credit facilities
|
$
|
5,460,581
|
$
|
4,478,214
|
Notes payable — secured structured financings
|
26,919,490
|
26,901,530
|
Notes payable — related party
|
5,252,571
|
3,503,293
|
Accrued interest payable
|
47,862
|
49,370
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
392,103
|
422,951
|
Deferred tax liabilities, net
|
1,403,635
|
1,155,883
|
Due to affiliates
|
81,626
|
63,219
|
Other liabilities
|
375,945
|
367,037
|
Total liabilities
|
$
|
39,933,813
|
$
|
36,941,497
|
Equity:
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value
|
3,429
|
3,523
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
1,276,314
|
1,515,572
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net
|
(31,836)
|
33,515
|
Retained earnings
|
6,097,295
|
5,465,748
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
$
|
7,345,202
|
$
|
7,018,358
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
47,279,015
|
$
|
43,959,855
|
Table 2: Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Unaudited, Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Interest on finance receivables and loans
|
$
|
1,273,022
|
$
|
1,227,129
|
$
|
3,787,700
|
$
|
3,606,675
|
Leased vehicle income
|
706,302
|
583,097
|
2,032,098
|
1,625,272
|
Other finance and interest income
|
9,926
|
8,522
|
31,610
|
24,153
|
Total finance and other interest income
|
1,989,250
|
1,818,748
|
5,851,408
|
5,256,100
|
Interest expense
|
335,212
|
285,583
|
999,633
|
800,564
|
Leased vehicle expense
|
456,193
|
389,076
|
1,344,654
|
1,108,094
|
Net finance and other interest income
|
1,197,845
|
1,144,089
|
3,507,121
|
3,347,442
|
Provision for credit losses
|
566,849
|
597,914
|
1,548,404
|
1,514,799
|
Net finance and other interest income after provision for credit losses
|
630,996
|
546,175
|
1,958,717
|
1,832,643
|
Profit sharing
|
18,125
|
1,652
|
38,438
|
18,882
|
Net finance and other interest income after provision for credit losses and profit sharing
|
612,871
|
544,523
|
1,920,279
|
1,813,761
|
Investment losses, net
|
(86,397)
|
(86,320)
|
(238,281)
|
(255,474)
|
Servicing fee income
|
21,447
|
26,409
|
70,255
|
80,129
|
Fees, commissions, and other
|
96,243
|
84,552
|
280,815
|
247,423
|
Total other income
|
31,293
|
24,641
|
112,789
|
72,078
|
Compensation expense
|
132,271
|
119,722
|
382,843
|
360,325
|
Repossession expense
|
62,937
|
62,189
|
203,496
|
197,930
|
Other operating costs
|
134,262
|
90,431
|
314,737
|
278,949
|
Total operating expenses
|
329,470
|
272,342
|
901,076
|
837,204
|
Income before income taxes
|
314,694
|
296,822
|
1,131,992
|
1,048,635
|
Income tax expense
|
82,156
|
64,874
|
283,684
|
237,047
|
Net income
|
$
|
232,538
|
$
|
231,948
|
$
|
848,308
|
$
|
811,588
|
Net income per common share (basic)
|
$
|
0.67
|
$
|
0.64
|
$
|
2.43
|
$
|
2.25
|
Net income per common share (diluted)
|
$
|
0.67
|
$
|
0.64
|
$
|
2.42
|
$
|
2.24
|
Weighted average common shares (basic)
|
345,469,657
|
360,725,330
|
349,341,627
|
360,898,973
|
Weighted average common shares (diluted)
|
345,956,043
|
361,445,223
|
349,855,822
|
361,714,123
|
Table 3: Other Financial Information
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
Ratios (Unaudited, Dollars in thousands)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Yield on individually acquired retail installment contracts
|
16.1
|
%
|
16.3
|
%
|
16.1
|
%
|
16.1
|
%
|
Yield on purchased receivables portfolios
|
14.0
|
%
|
23.2
|
%
|
16.0
|
%
|
25.1
|
%
|
Yield on receivables from dealers
|
0.7
|
%
|
3.4
|
%
|
2.0
|
%
|
3.3
|
%
|
Yield on personal loans, held for sale (1)
|
26.3
|
%
|
24.9
|
%
|
26.2
|
%
|
24.6
|
%
|
Yield on earning assets (2)
|
12.8
|
%
|
13.3
|
%
|
12.9
|
%
|
13.3
|
%
|
Cost of debt (3)
|
3.6
|
%
|
3.5
|
%
|
3.7
|
%
|
3.3
|
%
|
Net interest margin (4)
|
10.0
|
%
|
10.6
|
%
|
10.0
|
%
|
10.7
|
%
|
Expense ratio (5)
|
2.3
|
%
|
2.1
|
%
|
2.2
|
%
|
2.2
|
%
|
Return on average assets (6)
|
2.0
|
%
|
2.2
|
%
|
2.5
|
%
|
2.6
|
%
|
Return on average equity (7)
|
12.7
|
%
|
13.1
|
%
|
15.7
|
%
|
15.8
|
%
|
Net charge-off ratio on individually acquired retail installment contracts (8)
|
8.1
|
%
|
8.8
|
%
|
7.7
|
%
|
7.7
|
%
|
Net charge-off ratio (8)
|
8.1
|
%
|
8.8
|
%
|
7.7
|
%
|
7.7
|
%
|
Delinquency ratio on individually acquired retail installment contracts held for investment, end of period (9)
|
4.7
|
%
|
5.5
|
%
|
4.7
|
%
|
5.5
|
%
|
Delinquency ratio on loans held for investment, end of period (9)
|
4.7
|
%
|
5.5
|
%
|
4.7
|
%
|
5.5
|
%
|
Allowance ratio (10)
|
10.5
|
%
|
11.7
|
%
|
10.5
|
%
|
11.7
|
%
|
Common stock dividend payout ratio (11)
|
32.7
|
%
|
31.1
|
%
|
25.5
|
%
|
13.3
|
%
|
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (12)
|
15.4
|
%
|
16.4
|
%
|
15.4
|
%
|
16.4
|
%
|
Charge-offs, net of recoveries, on individually acquired retail installment contracts
|
$
|
592,912
|
$
|
613,210
|
$
|
1,670,543
|
$
|
1,560,144
|
Charge-offs, net of recoveries, on purchased receivables portfolios
|
—
|
(331)
|
—
|
(1,324)
|
Charge-offs, net of recoveries, on personal loans
|
(34)
|
84
|
1,880
|
1,348
|
Charge-offs, net of recoveries, on finance leases
|
15
|
227
|
362
|
939
|
Total charge-offs, net of recoveries
|
$
|
592,893
|
$
|
613,190
|
$
|
1,672,785
|
$
|
1,561,107
|
End of period delinquent principal over 59 days, retail installment contracts held for investment
|
1,394,074
|
1,560,736
|
1,394,074
|
1,560,736
|
End of period delinquent principal over 59 days, personal loans
|
176,500
|
177,916
|
176,500
|
177,916
|
End of period delinquent principal over 59 days, loans held for investment
|
1,394,074
|
1,562,486
|
1,394,074
|
1,562,486
|
End of period assets covered by allowance for credit losses
|
29,636,174
|
28,281,165
|
29,636,174
|
28,281,165
|
End of period gross retail installment contracts held for investment
|
29,597,897
|
28,243,007
|
29,597,897
|
28,243,007
|
End of period gross personal loans held for sale
|
1,322,301
|
1,336,664
|
1,322,301
|
1,336,664
|
End of period gross finance receivables and loans held for investment
|
29,633,950
|
28,293,857
|
29,633,950
|
28,293,857
|
End of period gross finance receivables, loans, and leases held for investment
|
46,874,858
|
42,700,297
|
46,874,858
|
42,700,297
|
Average gross retail installment contracts held for investment
|
29,316,997
|
27,919,080
|
28,998,827
|
26,928,172
|
Average gross personal loans held for investment
|
—
|
3,623
|
1,266
|
4,761
|
Average gross individually acquired retail installment contracts held for investment and held for sale
|
$
|
29,450,778
|
$
|
28,060,492
|
$
|
29,035,278
|
$
|
27,615,084
|
Average gross purchased receivables portfolios
|
24,297
|
34,059
|
26,781
|
37,545
|
Average gross receivables from dealers
|
12,924
|
15,070
|
13,226
|
15,363
|
Average gross personal loans held for sale
|
1,343,098
|
1,350,852
|
1,398,045
|
1,398,555
|
Average gross finance leases
|
23,977
|
20,034
|
21,960
|
21,183
|
Average gross finance receivables and loans
|
$
|
30,855,074
|
$
|
29,480,507
|
$
|
30,495,290
|
$
|
29,087,730
|
Average gross operating leases
|
16,902,932
|
13,607,010
|
16,135,606
|
12,458,508
|
Average gross finance receivables, loans, and leases
|
47,758,006
|
43,087,517
|
46,630,896
|
41,546,238
|
Average managed assets
|
57,379,308
|
52,472,270
|
55,830,429
|
50,594,560
|
Average total assets
|
46,915,965
|
41,985,751
|
45,696,088
|
40,900,603
|
Average debt
|
37,276,505
|
32,706,778
|
36,234,826
|
32,002,094
|
Average total equity
|
7,335,898
|
7,105,340
|
7,215,250
|
6,845,767
|
(1)
|
Includes Finance and other interest income; excludes fees
|
(2)
|
"Yield on earning assets" is defined as the ratio of annualized Total finance and other interest income, net of Leased vehicle expense, to Average gross finance receivables, loans and leases
|
(3)
|
"Cost of debt" is defined as the ratio of annualized Interest expense to Average debt
|
(4)
|
"Net interest margin" is defined as the ratio of annualized Net finance and other interest income to Average gross finance receivables, loans and leases
|
(5)
|
"Expense ratio" is defined as the ratio of annualized Operating expenses to Average managed assets
|
(6)
|
"Return on average assets" is defined as the ratio of annualized Net income to Average total assets
|
(7)
|
"Return on average equity" is defined as the ratio of annualized Net income to Average total equity
|
(8)
|
"Net charge-off ratio" is defined as the ratio of annualized Charge-offs, on a recorded investment basis, net of recoveries, to average unpaid principal balance of the respective held-for-investment portfolio.
|
(9)
|
"Delinquency ratio" is defined as the ratio of End of period Delinquent principal over 59 days to End of period gross balance of the respective portfolio, excludes finance leases
|
(10)
|
"Allowance ratio" is defined as the ratio of Allowance for credit losses, which excludes impairment on purchased receivables portfolios, to End of period assets covered by allowance for credit losses
|
(11)
|
"Common stock dividend payout ratio" is defined as the ratio of Dividends declared per share of common stock to Earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders.
|
(12)
|
"Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio" is a non-GAAP ratio defined as the ratio of Total common equity tier 1 capital to Total risk-weighted assets (for a reconciliation from GAAP to this non-GAAP measure, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" in Table 8 of this release)
Table 4: Credit Quality
The activity in the credit loss allowance for individually acquired retail installment contracts for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 was as follows (Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands):
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2018
|
Retail Installment Contracts Acquired
|
Retail Installment Contracts Acquired
|
Allowance for Credit Loss
|
Non-TDR
|
TDR
|
Non-TDR
|
TDR
|
Balance — beginning of period
|
$
|
1,961,893
|
$
|
1,156,303
|
$
|
1,651,714
|
$
|
1,664,222
|
Provision for credit losses *
|
484,626
|
102,494
|
380,496
|
217,447
|
Charge-offs
|
(962,573)
|
(381,490)
|
(701,393)
|
(524,429)
|
Recoveries
|
567,846
|
183,305
|
410,045
|
202,568
|
Balance — end of period
|
$
|
2,051,792
|
$
|
1,060,612
|
$
|
1,740,862
|
$
|
1,559,808
|
* Includes impact for individually acquired retail installment contracts transferred back from held for sale
|
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019
|
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018
|
Retail Installment Contracts Acquired
|
Retail Installment Contracts Acquired
|
Allowance for Credit Loss
|
Non-TDR
|
TDR
|
Non-TDR
|
TDR
|
Balance — beginning of period
|
$
|
1,819,360
|
$
|
1,416,743
|
$
|
1,540,315
|
$
|
1,804,132
|
Provision for credit losses
|
$
|
1,279,931
|
$
|
266,913
|
930,595
|
585,771
|
Charge-offs
|
$
|
(2,685,931)
|
$
|
(1,217,650)
|
(1,962,220)
|
(1,484,482)
|
Recoveries
|
$
|
1,638,432
|
$
|
594,606
|
1,232,172
|
654,387
|
Balance — end of period
|
$
|
2,051,792
|
$
|
1,060,612
|
$
|
1,740,862
|
$
|
1,559,808
A summary of delinquencies of our individually acquired retail installment contracts as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 is as follows (Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands):
|
Delinquent Principal
|
September 30, 2019
|
December 31, 2018
|
Principal 30-59 days past due
|
$
|
2,806,640
|
9.5
|
%
|
$
|
3,118,869
|
11.0
|
%
|
Delinquent principal over 59 days
|
1,392,955
|
4.7
|
%
|
1,712,243
|
6.0
|
%
|
Total delinquent contracts
|
$
|
4,199,595
|
14.2
|
%
|
$
|
4,831,112
|
17.0
|
%
The retail installment contracts acquired individually held for investment that were placed on nonaccrual status, as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands):
|
Nonaccrual Principal
|
September 30, 2019
|
December 31, 2018
|
Non-TDR
|
$
|
927,027
|
3.1
|
%
|
$
|
834,921
|
2.9
|
%
|
TDR
|
511,990
|
1.7
|
%
|
733,218
|
2.6
|
%
|
Total nonaccrual principal
|
$
|
1,439,017
|
4.8
|
%
|
$
|
1,568,139
|
5.5
|
%
The table below presents the Company's allowance ratio for TDR and non-TDR individually acquired retail installment contracts as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands):
|
Allowance Ratios
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
TDR - Unpaid principal balance
|
$
|
4,221,473
|
$
|
5,378,603
|
TDR - Impairment
|
1,060,612
|
1,416,743
|
TDR - Allowance ratio
|
25.1
|
%
|
26.3
|
%
|
Non-TDR - Unpaid principal balance
|
$
|
25,353,223
|
$
|
23,054,157
|
Non-TDR - Allowance
|
2,051,792
|
1,819,360
|
Non-TDR Allowance ratio
|
8.1
|
%
|
7.9
|
%
|
Total - Unpaid principal balance
|
$
|
29,574,696
|
$
|
28,432,760
|
Total - Allowance
|
3,112,404
|
3,236,103
|
Total - Allowance ratio
|
10.5
|
%
|
11.4
|
%
Table 5: Originations
The Company's originations of individually acquired loans and leases, including revolving loans, average APR, and discount were as follows:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
Three Months
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
June 30, 2019
|
Retained Originations
|
(Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands)
|
Retail installment contracts
|
$
|
4,080,028
|
$
|
4,014,963
|
$
|
12,056,003
|
$
|
11,756,642
|
$
|
3,949,648
|
Average APR
|
16.0
|
%
|
17.3
|
%
|
16.5
|
%
|
17.4
|
%
|
16.2
|
%
|
Average FICO® (a)
|
599
|
596
|
598
|
595
|
601
|
Discount
|
(0.7)
|
%
|
0.3
|
%
|
(0.4)
|
%
|
0.3
|
%
|
(0.5)
|
%
|
Personal loans
|
322,335
|
325,120
|
954,105
|
938,536
|
$
|
343,214
|
Average APR
|
29.7
|
%
|
28.8
|
%
|
29.8
|
%
|
29.4
|
%
|
29.7
|
%
|
Leased vehicles
|
2,225,117
|
2,890,841
|
6,708,827
|
7,616,498
|
$
|
2,520,130
|
Finance lease
|
4,859
|
2,633
|
12,989
|
$
|
7,088
|
$
|
4,822
|
Total originations retained
|
$
|
6,632,339
|
$
|
7,233,557
|
$
|
19,731,924
|
$
|
20,318,764
|
$
|
6,817,814
|
Sold Originations (b)
|
Retail installment contracts
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
1,826,411
|
$
|
—
|
Average APR
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
7.3
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
Average FICO® (b)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
727
|
—
|
Total originations sold
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
1,826,411
|
$
|
—
|
Total originations (excluding SBNA Originations Program)
|
$
|
6,632,339
|
$
|
7,233,557
|
$
|
19,731,924
|
$
|
22,145,175
|
$
|
6,817,814
|
(a)
|
Unpaid principal balance excluded from the weighted average FICO score is $440 million, $744 million, $1.4 billion, $1.5 billion, and $448 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 and the three months ended June 30, 2019 respectively, as the borrowers on these loans did not have FICO scores at origination. Of these amounts, $154 million, $80 million, $401 million, $147 million and $141 million, respectively, were commercial loans.
|
(b)
|
Only includes assets both originated and sold in the period. Total asset sales for the period are shown in Table 6. Unpaid principal balance excluded from the weighted average FICO score is zero, $26 million, zero, $144 million and zero for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018,the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, and the three months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, as the borrowers on these loans did not have FICO scores at origination. Of these amounts, zero and $76 million, respectively, were commercial loans.
SBNA Originations Program
Beginning in 2018, the Company agreed to provide SBNA with origination support services in connection with the processing, underwriting and purchase of retail loans, primarily from Chrysler dealers. In addition, the Company agreed to perform the servicing for any loans originated on SBNA's behalf. The Company facilitated the purchase of $2.1 billion and $5 billion of retail installment contacts during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively.
|
Table 6: Asset Sales
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30, 2019
|
September 30, 2018
|
September 30, 2019
|
September 30, 2018
|
(Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands)
|
Retail installment contracts
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
274,609
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
2,905,922
|
Average APR
|
—
|
%
|
7.5
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
7.2
|
%
|
Average FICO®
|
—
|
727
|
—
|
726
|
Total asset sales
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
274,609
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
2,905,922
There were no asset sales during 2019, since it has been replaced with SBNA originations program.
Table 7: Ending Portfolio
Ending outstanding balance, average APR and remaining unaccreted net discount of our held for investment portfolio as of September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, are as follows:
|
September 30, 2019
|
December 31, 2018
|
(Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands)
|
Retail installment contracts
|
$
|
29,597,907
|
$
|
28,463,236
|
Average APR
|
16.5
|
%
|
16.7
|
%
|
Discount
|
0.4
|
%
|
0.8
|
%
|
Personal loans (a)
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
2,637
|
Average APR
|
—
|
%
|
31.7
|
%
|
Receivables from dealers
|
$
|
12,841
|
$
|
14,710
|
Average APR
|
4.0
|
%
|
4.1
|
%
|
Leased vehicles
|
$
|
17,215,473
|
$
|
15,219,313
|
Finance leases
|
$
|
25,435
|
$
|
19,344
|
(a)
|
The remaining balance of personal loans, held for investment, was charged off during the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
|
Table 8: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
|
September 30,
2019
|
September 30,
2018
|
(Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands)
|
Total equity
|
$
|
7,345,202
|
$
|
7,141,215
|
Deduct: Goodwill, intangibles, and other assets, net of deferred tax liabilities
|
150,644
|
162,643
|
Deduct: Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net
|
(31,836)
|
56,601
|
Tier 1 common capital
|
$
|
7,226,394
|
$
|
6,921,971
|
Risk weighted assets (a)
|
$
|
46,870,019
|
$
|
42,256,218
|
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (b)
|
15.4
|
%
|
16.4