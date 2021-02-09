Santander Consumer USA Names Bruce Jackson as Head of Santander Auto Finance

"I am pleased to welcome Bruce to the SC management team," said Mahesh Aditya. "Bruce brings significant industry experience in auto lending, and has a track record of delivering results while managing very diverse and broad areas of responsibilites. We believe there is tremendous potential to optimize and grow our auto originations, and I'm confident Bruce will make a strong impact on our business on day one. Having another seasoned executive on our team will ensure that SC is able to accelerate its ambitious agenda of growth, deepening dealer relationships and digital advancement in the coming years."

Mr. Jackson joins SC after having served as Managing Director and Head of Dealer Services for JPMorgan Chase since 2013. While at Chase, he was responsible for the P&L for the bank's portfolio of consumer auto loans, commercial loans, and treasury management products and services, and a team of more than 1,100 employees. Mr. Jackson also provided line-of-business oversight in the areas of regulatory compliance, expense management, lending strategies, pricing and digital offerings.

Prior to joining Chase, Mr. Jackson held senior auto finance leadership roles at Ally Financial, Bank of America, WFS Financial and Toyota Motor Credit. He earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from Sam Houston State University.

