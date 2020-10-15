Santander Consumer USA to add New Office Location in Greater Tampa Bay

DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) ("SC" and "the Company"), announced today that it plans to open a new location in the Suncoast Crossings area of Odessa, FL, in 2021. Located in northwest Pasco County, the facility will bring approximately 850 jobs to the area, covering a variety of automotive finance, funding and account servicing functions, as well as a smaller number of back-office roles.

The new Florida location gives SC expanded operations coverage in the Eastern Time Zone of the U.S., as well as additional capacity to service future growth of SC's own and serviced for others portfolios. The Company also operates mainland U.S. offices in north Texas; Mesa, Arizona; and Centennial, Colorado.

"We are excited to expand our presence in Florida – a state with a favorable business environment where people are familiar with the Santander brand," said Mahesh Aditya, Santander Consumer President and CEO. "The Tampa Bay area is rich in talent, particularly in the customer service sector, and we look forward to offering future employees a dynamic and progressive place to grow their careers."

The facility that will serve as SC's Florida office will undergo extensive renovation and is expected to open for business by mid-2021. When complete, it will feature a state-of-the art call center, as well as modern office, training, conferencing and break room spaces for employees.

Aditya added, "In addition to becoming a part of the Tampa Bay business community, we also look forward to getting to know the community leaders and government officials in the area, and giving back to local charitable causes and organizations whose missions align with ours."

About Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) ("SC") is a full-service consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance, third-party servicing and delivering superior service to our more than 3.1 million customers across the full credit spectrum. SC, which began originating retail installment contracts in 1997, had an average managed asset portfolio of approximately $61 billion (for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020), and is headquartered in Dallas. (www.santanderconsumerusa.com)

