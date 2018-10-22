Santen Expands Research and Development Leadership Team with Additions of Reza M. Haque, MD, PhD and Peter Sallstig, MD, MBA

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Santen Inc., a U.S. subsidiary of Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a global company focused exclusively on ophthalmology, today announced the expansion of its research and development leadership team through the addition of two new executive hires. Reza M. Haque, MD, PhD, has been appointed as Senior Vice President, Global Research and Development Strategy, and Peter Sallstig, MD, MBA, has been appointed as Senior Vice President, Global Product Development. Dr. Haque will lead global research and development strategy for all areas of ophthalmology, including glaucoma, retina, and cornea and external diseases, while Dr. Sallstig will be responsible for the strategy, design, and execution of clinical ophthalmology programs through all phases of development, regulatory submissions, and post-marketing.

"Strengthening our global research and development leadership team with Reza and Peter is critical for Santen as we continue to advance our innovative ophthalmic pipeline," said Naveed Shams, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Global Research and Development at Santen. "I am confident that with their extensive experience, deep expertise in ophthalmology, and successful track record advancing therapeutic innovation, together with our talented team, they will make significant contributions to Santen."

Dr. Reza Haque brings more than 20 years of leadership experience spanning research, clinical development, project management and medical affairs, with deep expertise in ophthalmology. Prior to Santen, Dr. Haque served as Vice President, Medical Affairs and Senior Ophthalmologist in Residence, and previously, as Vice President and Therapeutic Area Head of Ophthalmology at Shire. During his tenure at Shire, Dr. Haque led the development and FDA approval of Xiidra® (lifitegrast) for the treatment of dry eye in the U.S. and Canada. He also held executive positions at Bausch & Lomb, Inspire Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson Vison Care and Novartis Ophthalmics. Dr. Haque completed a Clinical and Research Fellowship with the National Eye Institute (NEI) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and received a PhD in Ocular Pharmacology from the Gifu University School of Medicine in Japan. He was granted a Diploma in Ophthalmology (D.O.) from the National Institute of Ophthalmology in Bangladesh, and an MD from Dhaka University, Mymensingh Medical College, also in Bangladesh.

"I'm thrilled to join Santen, the global leader in ophthalmology, at this important stage of the company's growth," said Reza M. Haque, MD, PhD. "I look forward to working with an energetic and science-driven research team as we continue to advance Santen's promising research and clinical development programs."

Dr. Peter Sallstig has 18 years of experience in the global pharmaceutical industry. His expertise includes clinical development, medical affairs, and regulatory approval and launch, with roles spanning from product development strategy to program leadership and clinical operations. He has an extensive background working with global health authorities, payers, clinical experts and key opinion leaders advancing programs through successful registration and product launches across multiple therapeutic areas. Prior to joining Santen, Dr. Sallstig served as Vice President, Head of Clinical Development at InsMed, Inc. His previous positions include serving as Head, Clinical Development of the Pharma Franchise for Novartis/Alcon. Dr. Sallstig obtained an MBA from the Open University Business School in the United Kingdom and an MD from the Semmelweis University of Medicine in Hungary.

"I am excited to join Santen, with its commitment to innovation in ophthalmology, patient-centric focus and global development capabilities," said Peter Sallstig, MD, MBA. "Santen is at the forefront of creating new treatment options, and I look forward to working with a dedicated and talented team in our quest to address unmet needs in ophthalmology globally."

