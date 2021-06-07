SANWA Denki Kogyo Expands Market Coverage and Product Offering with Acquisition of Fiberon Technologies, Inc. Tweet this

"FIBERON has continuously delivered quality products with excellent service and speed as a trusted supply partner to its customers," said Yasuo Ishii, President and CEO of SANWA. "Joining FIBERON's advanced product lines and strategic geographical presence together with SANWA's unparalleled engineering, manufacturing, and quality management will significantly expand the available product range and service reach for current customers and offer a powerful supplier partnership for optical communications industry worldwide."

In addition to the expanded product offerings by both companies, SANWA's in-house design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities will now provide custom engineering and OEM sourcing options to FIBERON's existing and new customers.

Mark W. Johnson, President and Director of FIBERON, added "In today's ever-expanding telecom and data communications markets, competitive pricing, fast deliveries, high performance and quality/reliability are all increasingly important and critical to customers worldwide. We are excited to join SANWA at a time when the need for powerful engineering, manufacturing, supply capacities, and world-class expertise with a long-proven record has never been more important for companies supporting the fast-growing demands of global fiber optic communications."

Excellence Accelerated; Together, SANWA and FIBERON will further strengthen our products and services thereby enhancing our customers' businesses worldwide.

About SANWA

Established in 1947, Sanwa Denki Kogyo Co., Ltd., is a renowned leading manufacturer of communication equipment, servicing the global optical communications market. With over 74 years of innovation and engineering excellence, Sanwa continues its rich history of developing and manufacturing quality connectivity solutions and components to enhance the performance in optical networks of today and into the future.

SANWA is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, and has offices in Plano, TX USA and Hsinchu Taiwan, and two manufacturing locations in Japan and Thailand. To learn more, visit SANWA's website at www.sanwa-us.com (Global) / www.snwd.co.jp (HQ).

About FIBERON

Since 1998, FIBERON has been designing, developing and delivering leading edge fiber optic products worldwide. Founded by a highly respected and well-known fiber optic design engineer and featuring a management team with a long and distinguished career in fiber optics industry, FIBERON has expanded from its base as an OEM supplier of primarily interconnect products to a wide range of advanced passive and active products.

FIBERON is headquartered in Westborough, MA USA, and has offices in San Diego CA, Wroclaw Poland and Taipei Taiwan, as well as affiliated sales offices in Dubai and India. To learn more, visit FIBERON's website at www.fiberon.com.

Contacts

Media

Aki Ishikawa, +1-972-503-3031 ex-100, [email protected]

Ben Johnson, +1-858-397-2585, [email protected]

SOURCE Sanwa Electronics USA