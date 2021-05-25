SANY named by Forbes as China's largest heavy equipment company in 2021 and 2nd in the World

CHANGSHA, China, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 19th Annual Forbes Global 2000 list ranks the world's largest public companies by metrics including market value, sales, profits and assets. SANY, at 468th, ranks the first among heavy equipment manufacturers in China and the second in the world, after only Caterpillar.

This year, SANY surged 235 places to enter the Forbes TOP500 Club for the first time with yearly sales volume of USD 14.4 bn, revenue of USD 2.2 bn, asset value of USD 19.3 bn, market value of USD 41.2 bn.