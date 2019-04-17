SANY shows intelligent manufacturing at bauma 2019

SANY, as the largest Chinese exhibitor of bauma 2019, displayed its excavators, cranes, motor graders, rollers, piling machinery and port machinery at SANY Booth: FN.620/9, which covered an area of 4,086 square meters.

Excavators get high attention

Excavators were the biggest highlight of the SANY booth. At this exhibition, SANY launched 13 brand-new products that meet the emission standards of Europe and the United States. Targeting at European and American markets, these machines, including 8 mini excavators, 3 medium excavators and 2 large excavators, are equipped with environment-friendly engines, high-efficient key components and quick hitches that can freely install more than 10 attachments, which can improve machines' performance while decreasing energy consumption.

Among these machines, SANY's first hydraulic wheel excavator SY155W is under the spotlight of the construction industry for its brand-new hydraulic traveling transmission system, gradeability and off-road performance.

The SANY excavator has been the top seller of the domestic excavator market for 8 years. As SANY's competitive products enter the European market, these quality and environment-friendly earthmoving machines have received high attention from industrial insiders.

Integrated technologies to win the market

Besides excavators, the brand-new off-road crane SRC900C was another highlight of the exhibition. Designed with automatic driving technology, Cranemax hoisting simulation and other advanced technologies, SRC900C fully demonstrates SANY's latest achievements in digitalization and other cutting-edge fields.

On the first day of bauma 2019, the machine was purchased by a Kuwaiti client.

The new concrete machinery integrated with Sino-German technologies also debuted at the exhibition.

The brand-new piling machinery SR285RW10 featuring high stability, high reliability and high efficiency was well-received by audience members and clients. The road machinery C8 series products displayed at bauma 2019 demonstrated SANY's strength as the world's leading manufacturer of road machinery.

Fruitful achievements in globalization

At this exhibition, SANY held a series of activities to express thanks to its global clients and dealers as well as to show its fruitful achievements in the overseas market.

In 2018, SANY exported more than 6,000 excavators to the global market, accounting for more than 30 per cent of China's total export volume and ranking as the "export champion" again.

During bauma 2019, SANY held a number of high-end events such as SANY 2019 global excavator dealer summit to interpret SANY's international image and ushered in a new era of its internationalization.

In recent years, SANY has been ambitiously expanding its overseas market. With the acceleration of its internationalization, SANY has become a world-famous equipment supplier.

In 2018, SANY's overseas sales achieved more than 15 billion yuan (2.23 billion USD), year-on-year growth of 27 per cent, hitting the record of its overseas business performance in history. SANY's 10 overseas areas contributed 41 per cent of the corporation's overseas sales.

The sales revenue of SANY Europe jumped by 51 per cent, contributing to the 206.1 per cent of growth in excavator sales, 191.7 per cent increase in port machinery sales. SANY Europe is one of the most promising business regions of SANY.

SOURCE SANY

