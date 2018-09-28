SANY wins the award of 40 brands of China's reform and opening up

SANY was chosen as one of these 40 famous brands because of its good reputation and brand strength. "SANY's growth is deeply rooted to the background of China's reform and opening up. SANY is and will always be the supporter and practitioner of reform and opening up. Since its establishment, SANY has been committed to contributing a world-class brand to the Chinese nation," said Zhou Fugui, board director of SANY Group.

Founded in 1989, the primary business of SANY is the construction machinery industry with the theme of "engineering", covering a full series of products for concrete machinery, excavators, hoisting machinery, road construction machinery, piling machinery, wind power equipment, port machinery, petroleum equipment, coal mining equipment and precision machine tools. SANY is now recognized as a global brand leader for concrete machinery, and a China leader for excavators, piling machinery, crawler cranes, mobile port machinery, road machinery and coal tunneling machinery.

Over the years, SANY not only put great efforts in running its primary business but also dedicated to public welfare. It made contributions to disasters relief, international aid, subsidizing poor students and supporting impoverished households, which won high appraisals from the Chinese government, the society and mainstream media.

Liang Wengen, the founder and president of SANY Group, also was selected as one of 100 outstanding private entrepreneurs recently by All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce for his contribution to China's economic development. Led by Liang, SANY Group's business has expanded to more than 150 countries and regions with a number of products ranking No.1 in the world.

