Sanya Ranks Fourth Among All Trending Destinations on the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice List

As an authoritative award in the tourism industry, the Travelers' Choice list embodies the wisdom and experience of global travelers, reflecting the quality, service level and value proposition of the winners. Among them, the Travelers' Choice Best of the Best awards are the highest honor Tripadvisor bestows. The winners are calculated based on hundreds of millions of reviews and opinions collected over the past year from travelers and diners around the world on Tripadvisor, representing the top 1% of all entrants in a specific award category.

In recent years, as one of the most popular domestic travel destinations for Chinese vacationers, Sanya becomes worthy of the "trending destination" distinction with the addition of the free trade port, the favorable tax-free policy, as well as a series of themed activities launched by the Sanya Tourism Promotion Board, setting a benchmark for travel destinations across the country and even worldwide in line with the post-pandemic recovery of the tourism sector and the economy in general.

As for the tourism promotion work that led to the winning of the honor, the Sanya Tourism Promotion Board has taken an innovative approach to explore how culture and tourism can be integrated in an appealing manner, proactively inviting facilities developers known for their excellence in various fields to collaborate with Sanya, and expanding the brand that is Sanya to be much more inclusive and multi-dimensional in terms of value proposition, lifestyle and travel. The efforts have created a new benchmark for what it means to be the place that vacationers would like to flock to, all while enhancing the stature of Sanya as a tourism destination to be taken seriously not only domestically but globally as well.

After an in-depth analysis of the Sanya tourism market, and comparing it against the most up-to-date expectations and preferences of today's travelers, the Sanya Tourism Promotion Board rolled out the Youth Wonderland Sanya campaign, directed towards Millennials and members of Generation Z (ages 18-35), replete with theme elements more in line with the targeted demographic. The campaign proved quite successful in attracting members of the targeted audiences and, recently, took home the silver award in the Cultural Tourism IP category at the IAI Festival and Travel Awards.

The garnering of the Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Trending Destinations — World this time not only reflects the growing affection that global travelers have for Sanya, now clearly worthy of the "international tropical coastal tourist destination" appellation, but also fully demonstrates the positive contribution that the Sanya Tourism Promotion Board has made in the creation and promotion of city's trending destination image.

Sanya is actively working on upgrading regional tourism support facilities, in expectation of and in order to welcome the next wave of travelers from near and afar, all of whom have chosen the destination for its comfortable environment, outstanding support facilities and excellent tourism services. The Sanya Tourism Promotion Board plans to continue leveraging everything that the internet, the traffic generated via the internet and big data have to offer with the aim of driving Sanya's young, international and fashionable development, further enhancing Sanya's international competitiveness from all aspects and continuing to welcome visitors from the four corners of the globe.

SOURCE Sanya Tourism Promotion Board