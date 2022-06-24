Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals forged strategic partnership with Dragon Sail Pharmaceutical to upgrade integrated innovative antibody drug R&D

SHANGHAI, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals, a biological high-tech enterprise focusing on R&D and services of innovative antibody drugs, and Dragon Sail Pharmaceutical, a CDMO and CMO enterprise dedicated to providing world-leading high-end biological drug manufacture services, announced a long-term strategic partnership taking effective. The two parties will share their experiences and technical advantages, and provide integrated and modular solutions that cover biological drug R&D, CDMO and commercial productions to the global biopharmaceutical industry.

Aiming to provide the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with high-quality, high-efficiency and cost-effective drug development and manufacturing services, the two companies will invest their advantageous resources, expertise and experience through this strategic partnership to carry out extensive collaboration in the field of drug discovery, drug development and CDMO. Sanyou will provide preclinical R&D services including drug screening, pharmacology research, process development and quality control of various biological drugs including monoclonal antibodies, multi-specific antibodies, ADC drugs, etc. Dragon Sail will provide services of pilot production, clinical sample production, scale-up process development and commercial production of various biological drugs.

Dragon Sail Pharmaceutical is a leading high-tech CDMO enterprise for biological drug production in China, committed to provide one-stop R&D and manufacturing outsourcing services from sequence to IND, and from clinical sample production to BLA and commercial production. With a total investment of 690 million RMB and a total production scale of up to 12000L, the company site is built and operated in compliance with NMPA and FDA cGMP requirements and has passed the EU QP audit, which qualifies for different stages of clinical sample and commercial drug productions. The company has a professional technical team of over 200 staffs, with team members from well-known domestic and international pharmaceutical companies and universities. 90% of the current employees are technical R&D professionals, and about 40% of the employees own master and doctoral degrees. Equipped with the advanced NONCROS® non-crossover antibody production technology, Dragon Sail has provided high quality and efficient R&D and manufacturing services to more than 10 pharmaceutical companies for various biological drug projects.

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals is a biological high-tech company focusing on R&D and services of innovative antibody drugs. Sanyou has established an integrated innovative antibody drug R&D laboratory of more than 20,000 square meters with advanced facilities in Shanghai Caohejing High-Tech Park. Driven by the excellent innovation platforms of Super-Trillion Innovative Antibody Drug Discovery Platform, Integrated Innovative Antibody Drug R&D Platform and Intelligent Innovative Antibody Drug R&D Platform, Sanyou has 10 major functional modules and more than 40 core technological platforms covering preclinical R&D, and has a professional team of more than 250 staffs, over 70% of which holds a doctoral or master's degree. Sanyou has provided high quality and high efficiency innovative antibody drug development solutions, staged services and collaborative R&D to more than 300 companies and organizations worldwide, and several drug development projects above have entered the clinical stages.

"We are honored to deepen and broaden our collaboration with Sanyou" said Kai Tan, general manager of Dragon Sail Pharmaceutical. "Sanyou has accumulated a lot of successful experience in the discovery and development of antibody drugs. Dragon Sail Pharmaceutical has established a GMP-compliant cross-free manufacturing base in the new Lingang District and has built a systematic development platform for antibody drugs from DNA to BLA. The collaboration between the two parties will provide a powerful engine for successful antibody drug development, accelerate the new drug development process, empower partners and benefit more patients."

"We highly value our strategic partnership with Dragon Sail Pharmaceutical." said Guojun Lang, CEO of Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals. "Dragon Sail's robust antibody drug CMC development and GMP manufacturing platform has been recognized by the industry. Sanyou has excellent innovative drug discovery and preclinical R&D capabilities, and our proprietary super-trillion innovative antibody drug discovery platform integrates nine types of super-trillion innovative antibody libraries with a cumulative library capacity of up to ten trillion, and a high-throughput automated screening system. Sanyou will combine the technical advantages with Dragon Sail Pharmaceutical to provide more comprehensive and high quality one-stop services to our clients."

About Dragon Sail Pharmaceutical

Dragon Sail was esatablished in 2016, directly invested by Guilin Sanjin Pharmaceutical Company Limited and is one of the wholly-owned subsidiaries of Sanjin. The aim of Dragon Sail is to create a high-end monoclonal antibody drug cGMP and commercial manufacturing sites in the Lingang Science Blue Bay (Shanghai). The total investment of this manufacturing site is around 690 million YUAN. The manufacturing scale of the first phase is 3*2000L and the second phase could reach to 6*2000L scale. Dragon Sail provides one-stop CDMO services for antibody drugs from CMC development to Commercial Production, the site of Blue Bay is one of the largest monoclonal antibody production bases in Shanghai.

About Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. is a biological high-tech enterprise focusing on R&D and services of innovative antibody drugs. Sanyou is committed to establishing a leading high-quality, high-throughput, integrated R&D and value transformation platform for innovative antibody drugs internationally, constructing a business ecosystem involving therapy, R&D, and diagnostic products and services, and cooperating with global biopharmaceutical, diagnostic, and drug R&D companies to make a new progress in the diagnosis and treatment of human diseases. Sanyou has established an innovative antibody drug integrated R&D laboratory of over 20,000 square meters with advanced facilities and equipment, and more than 40 core innovation technology platforms, including innovative antibody drug discovery featured with a series of trillion phage display antibody libraries, innovative antibody drug optimization, cell line construction, upstream and downstream process development, preclinical R&D and industrial development.

