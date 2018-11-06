SAP and Singapore Airlines Collaborate to Boost Corporate Travel Visibility for Enterprises

SINGAPORE, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced a collaboration with Singapore Airlines (SIA) to boost travel visibility for businesses. SIA is the first Asia-based carrier to sign an agreement with the SAP Concur organization, and customers utilizing the Concur® TripLink web service will be able to realize the benefits of their corporate travel program when they make reservations with SIA outside of the Concur Travel solution.

Concur TripLink connects travelers, itineraries and receipts across multiple channels, allowing businesses to apply their travel policies to direct bookings. It also makes it easier for businesses to quickly locate and communicate with employees in the event of an emergency.

By seamlessly identifying corporate bookings made through SIA's website, SIA will be able to enhance the overall corporate booking experience through personalized products and services for businesses and their employees. The ecosystem of connected travel-related apps that Concur TripLink is part of and the collaboration with SIA ease potential inconveniences caused by expense reporting and alleviate compliance issues arising from out-of-policy travel spend.

"Singapore Airlines is pleased to be the first Asia-based airline to join the Concur TripLink network. With this collaboration, our corporate clients can enjoy greater visibility over their travel and more personalized products and services, enhancing the experience Singapore Airlines is already famous for," said Singapore Airlines Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Campbell Wilson.

"Having Singapore Airlines on board the Concur TripLink network provides businesses with greater transparency and control over travel spend, while delivering an integrated and intuitive travel experience for employees," said Scott Russell, president, SAP Asia Pacific Japan. "We are honored to collaborate with SIA and look forward to helping more businesses in the region simplify travel and expense management and boost duty of care for their employees."

To date, more than 7.5 million travelers have access to Concur TripLink. The global Concur TripLink network includes 28 partners representing airlines, hotels, rail and rental car providers.

For more information, visit Concur.com/TripLink.

