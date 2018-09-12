SAP Builds New HR Community with Simple Solutions to Big Problems

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE : SAP ) today announced that it is building an open community of purpose-built and easy-to-consume applications designed to tackle the most critical people issues facing human resources (HR) professionals and business leaders today. With this community approach, the company and its SAP SuccessFactors division is bringing together organizations of all sizes, from enterprises to startups, to co-create "simple solutions to big problems."

"Today, we are seeing unprecedented levels of innovation in HR technology," SAP SuccessFactors President Greg Tomb said. "The old ways of working are no longer relevant for HR or for employees. We are in the midst of a 'human revolution' that requires organizations to invest and intently focus on the people who differentiate their businesses and drive business outcomes. With this community, we can help assemble a complementary set of solutions for our customers' diverse needs. And, if they don't exist yet, we can co-create them together."

Building upon the success of SAP® App Center, this new community consists of partners organized around six initial pillars: well-being, pay equity, real-time feedback, unbiased recruiting, predictive performance and internal mobility. It will offer current and prospective SAP SuccessFactors customers a curated set of solutions to augment their existing systems and tap into the latest sources of innovation faster than ever.

SAP will continue to expand its network of partners and pillars in the coming quarters to cover all aspects of the employee journey.

As an example, the SAP SuccessFactors organization is working together with Thrive Global to operationalize a culture of well-being and improve the employee experience overall. As with SAP, Thrive Global believes that to inspire peak performance in employees and companies, it is critical to focus on the human element. Together with SAP SuccessFactors® solutions and Thrive Global, organizations can truly offer a comprehensive well-being strategy for their employees.

Additional partners comprising this new community are focused on providing solutions to other critical people issues, including:

Helping employees dial down financial stress with Best Money Moves

Ensuring employees are paid equitably with PayScale

Developing next-generation leaders with AI-powered coaching from Cultivate

Providing insightful feedback to enhance employee engagement with Culture Amp

Achieving diversity goals with Blendoor

Eliminating recruiting bias with the Brilliant Hire solution by SAP employees in SAP.iO Venture Studio

solution by SAP employees in SAP.iO Venture Studio Hiring, growing and retaining top talent using AI to build a deep talent database with Plum

Hiring internal, external and contingent talent more effectively with AI from HiredScore

Mobilizing the workforce to cover understaffing with Andjaro

SAP also offers an open platform and tools to help developers and entrepreneurs create the next generation of innovative HR solutions. In October, SAP will launch a new SAP.iO Foundry in San Francisco, where the SAP SuccessFactors organization will provide support to select startups with access to curated mentorship, exposure to SAP technology and APIs, and opportunities to collaborate with SAP enterprise customers. Additionally, through SAP.iO Venture Studio, SAP helps its internal talent build successful businesses that enable customers to solve big problems. Together, this community will help address a wide range of people issues using emerging technologies such as machine learning and the Internet of Things.

To learn more about the SAP SuccessFactors app community, visit here.

For more information, visit the SAP SuccessFactors solutions website or the SAP News Center.

