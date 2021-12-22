SAP Inside Track Published Accely's New Product Development and Recent Acquirements

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accely, an EMEA South Partner, has ventured into the intellectual property horizon by acquiring two pioneering companies and crafting a futuristic product line for these enterprises.

Nilesh Shah, CEO, Accely, a leading SAP solution provider, and his team have assisted varied enterprises in automating operations and departments over the years.



In recent years, the company saw a shift in market expectations and an increased demand for technical assistance. This insight was the much-needed impetus for Accely. They took this initiative to step into the intellectual property realm for the first time and introduce a new product line with the assistance of two firms that specialize in this space.

Accelerated Products covers S/4 HANA ERP solutions for intelligent enterprises, while Activa Factory specializes in Success Factors that improve project management methodologies and help businesses thrive.

These specialists ensured that Accely crafted an innovative and customized product line to intellectual property issues. Simultaneously, the company concentrated on a single motive to "enhance and enrich" the overall customer experience.

"This is just a stepping stone in Accely's goals as we aim to create more products in collaboration with SAP. We look forward to scaling businesses and jointly working with partners to offer a wider product range across the ecosystem," said Nilesh Shah.

SAP Inside Track is a renowned community event, and it specifically recognized and mentioned all these remarkable efforts. It was a proud moment for Accely, and the firm is optimistic about its new product line.

With its two-decade-old SAP partnership, Accely aims to work and expand this hybrid model and is keen to invest, enhance, and enrich its products.

Nilesh Shah, CEO, Accely, has 20+ years of experience in SAP solutions and their implementation. His expertise has gained Accely the global presence it maintains today. His keen and forward-thinking mindset has transformed him into a true leader. His business aptitude has led him to several profitable investments and become the exemplary entrepreneur he is today.

Accely is a CMMI Level 3 firm and preferred SAP Gold Partner company headquartered in Singapore, with a global niche presence in nine countries. We help companies leverage the right IT infrastructure through SAP solutions to simplify and streamline business processes. Our end-to-end suite of solutions and services enables businesses to operate profitably, adapt easily, and make an impact.

