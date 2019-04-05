SAP Leadership Announcement: Morgan and Fox-Martin Expand Responsibilities as Enslin Departs

WALLDORF, Germany, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Executive Board Member and President of the Cloud Business Group Robert Enslin has elected to resign from the company to pursue an external opportunity. SAP Executive Board Member Jennifer Morgan will succeed Enslin as president of the Cloud Business Group (CBG). SAP Executive Board Member Adaire Fox-Martin will take sole responsibility of Global Customer Operations (GCO) as president. These leadership changes are effective immediately.

Enslin, who first joined SAP in 1992, departs following a long and successful career at the company. He was named to the Executive Board in 2014, initially as president of Global Customer Operations. A respected technology leader with a unique global perspective on business and economic trends, he earned a highly favorable reputation with customers and industry analysts. His two-year stint as president of the company's Cloud Business Group resulted in an aggressive build-out of SAP's cloud portfolio, including the recently closed acquisition of Experience Management leader Qualtrics.

Comments from Professor Hasso Plattner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SAP

"We are very grateful for the many significant contributions Robert Enslin has made to SAP. The Supervisory Board has immense confidence in Jennifer Morgan and Adaire Fox-Martin as they assume broader responsibilities on our Executive Board."

Comments from Bill McDermott, CEO of SAP

"Let me first congratulate Rob Enslin for everything he's done in his distinguished SAP career. He'll be a great champion for SAP in his new opportunity and a lifelong friend to me personally. With Jennifer Morgan and Adaire Fox-Martin moving up, we have two dynamic leaders who will help us take SAP to the next level. Our market-leading core ERP and high-growth cloud application portfolio make SAP a rarity in the enterprise software industry. This transition gives us a clear path to continue simplifying the company. SAP's leadership team will drive greater operational efficiency, faster time to market, higher product quality and superior market fit, all while significantly improving margins. 'The Best Run SAP' is our motto, our maxim and our strategy to run the company with greater discipline and focus. I could not be more optimistic about SAP's road map to create value for our customers, employees and shareholders – a true Best-Run SAP."

Comments from Robert Enslin

"I am truly grateful to Hasso Plattner, Bill McDermott and all my SAP colleagues for the opportunity to be part of such a special company. As I leave SAP for a new journey, I do so with unrivaled respect for the company and its amazing customers around the world."

Comments from Jennifer Morgan

"I am very honored by this opportunity to work with the outstanding team in SAP's Cloud Business Group. I have never been stronger in my belief that SAP's best days are yet to come."

Comments from Adaire Fox-Martin

"For the entirety of my career at SAP I have focused on our customers and their success. I could not be more energized to continue this exciting journey as president of Global Customer Operations."

SAP will report its financial results for the first quarter as planned on April 24, 2019.

