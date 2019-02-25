SAP® Leonardo IoT Helps Shape the Intelligent Enterprise

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today unveiled SAP® Leonardo Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities, the all-encompassing technology that generates and drives digital transformation for Industrial IoT and Industry 4.0. In addition, SAP announced the cloud-to-cloud interoperability of SAP Leonardo IoT with Microsoft Azure IoT Hub, providing customers a choice of connectivity and device management. SAP is committed to a strong ecosystem for IoT and understands the value its partners can bring to joint customers. This announcement was made at MWC being held February 25–28 in Barcelona.

SAP is uniquely positioned to bring IoT data together with business processes. SAP Leonardo IoT will help customers increase productivity, redefine their customer experience and grow their revenue streams. It will enable customers to embed IoT into line-of-business (LoB) solutions, enhance business applications with IoT technology and develop new business models based on the new data the IoT solutions generate.

"SAP delivers valuable insight and drives business results by embedding IoT data into business processes," said Elvira Wallis, senior vice president and global head of IoT at SAP. "With the launch of SAP Leonardo IoT, SAP solidifies its commitment to the IoT, and in particular Industrial IoT. The combination of IoT and our depth and breadth of high-value industry and application expertise helps customers gain greater business value and a stronger competitive advantage."

SAP Leonardo IoT will allow customers to innovate and enhance business processes using data-driven intelligence and operational context from machines, products, supply chains, consumers and partners. SAP Leonardo IoT will offer three paths to innovation for customers based on their specific business needs, including:

Combining IoT data with business process data to enable IoT-embedded business applications and accelerate adoption to give customers the ability to innovate quickly from within business applications – including SAP S/4HANA®, the SAP C/4HANA suite, SAP SuccessFactors® solutions, SAP Ariba® solutions and the SAP Digital Supply Chain portfolio

Extending existing SAP IoT applications for better business value

Building new intelligent IoT solutions using SAP Leonardo IoT to create unique and differentiated offerings

"Aristoteles, Kaiserwetter's data-as-a-service platform, uses the power of SAP Leonardo IoT to enable our customers to maximize the technical and financial performance of renewable energies and other infrastructure portfolios," said Hanno Schoklitsch, CEO, Kaiserwetter. "By helping our customers to minimize their investment risks and to increase transparency, we foster investments in sustainability and make a game-changing contribution to global climate protection."

Interoperability of SAP Leonardo IoT and Microsoft Azure IoT Hub

The new collaboration plans to offer customers the possibility of using Microsoft Azure IoT Hub as the connectivity and device management layer for IoT telemetry data, which is seamlessly relayed to SAP Leonardo IoT.

In addition, SAP Leonardo IoT Edge aims to give customers the option to extend support for their business processes locally on top of Microsoft Azure IoT Edge runtime. Essential business function (EBF) modules based on SAP Leonardo IoT Edge are also planned to run in containers on Microsoft Azure IoT Edge, reducing customers dependency on latency, bandwidth and connectivity.

SAP is committed to working with its ecosystem to help companies exceed their own customers' expectations and maintain a competitive edge. SAP plans to offer the same interoperability with other partners in the future. For more information on the partnership, read Microsoft's blog.

Visit SAP at MWC in Hall 3 Stand 3N31. To learn more about today's announcements, see "From Sensor to Business Value: Bringing Intelligence to the Enterprise with SAP Leonardo IoT," by Elvira Wallis, senior vice president and global head of IoT at SAP. Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @sapnews.

About SAP

As the cloud company powered by SAP HANA®, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world's transaction revenue touches an SAP® system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables more than 425,000 business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

© 2018 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

For customers interested in learning more about SAP products:

Global Customer Center: +49 180 534-34-24

United States Only: 1 (800) 872-1SAP (1-800-872-1727)

For more information, press only:

Samantha Finnegan, SAP, +1 (415) 377-0475, samantha.finnegan@sap.com, PT

Susan Miller, SAP, +1 (610) 661-9225, susan.miller@sap.com , ET

SAP News Center press room; press@sap.com

Please consider our privacy policy. If you received this press release in your e-mail and you wish to unsubscribe to our mailing list please contact press@sap.com and write Unsubscribe in the subject line.

SOURCE SAP SE

Related Links

http://www.sap.com

