SAP NS2® Announces JAB Approval for SAP NS2 Cloud Platform (SCP)

HERNDON, Va., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP National Security Services, Inc. (SAP NS2 ® ), a U.S. based independent subsidiary of SAP, today announced its latest FedRAMP Joint Authorization Board (JAB) approval for SAP NS2 Cloud Platform (SCP) as a Platform as a Service (PaaS). SCP has been authorized to appear on the FedRAMP Marketplace effective immediately.

SCP is the foundation for the SAP Intelligent Enterprise. Customers can achieve agility, business value, and continual innovation through integration, data to value, and extensibility of the SAP landscape. With the flexibility to build, manage, and deploy applications, customers have the capability to connect data and business processes all on one integrated platform. Additional features allow users to govern their own data, gain insights about their recent operations, and integrate or extend applications to optimize current processes and ignite innovation.

"SAP NS2 Cloud Platform is another important piece of the puzzle of solutions that customers can leverage in their daily operations," said Harish Luthra, President, NS2 Cloud. "We are thrilled to have SCP become the newest addition to our JAB-approved solutions, joining the likes of SuccessFactors, Employee Central Payroll, and most recently, SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC). SCP is the secure core that unites all of SAP NS2 Cloud."

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. It saves time and costs by enabling rapid procurement of information systems and services, eliminates duplicate assessment efforts and ensures consistent application of information security standards across all government organizations.

With FedRAMP authorization, NS2's Secure Cloud Platform brings all the advantages of a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) to government entities. NS2 Cloud shoulders the complexity of building a cloud environment, while safeguarding it with robust security.

About SAP NS2

At SAP NS2®, we support the mission of national security by providing innovative computing, analytics, and cloud solutions, all delivered by U.S. persons on U.S. soil. From custom development to secure cloud, and virtually everything in between, SAP NS2 powers the secure intelligent enterprise. Learn more at www.sapns2.com.

SOURCE SAP National Security Services, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sapns2.com

