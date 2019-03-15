SAP NS2® Announces Strategic Partnership with Dassian Strategic Solutions

HERNDON, Va., March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP National Security Services, Inc. (SAP NS2®), a U.S. based independent subsidiary of SAP, today announced a strategic partnership with Dassian Strategic Solutions (Dassian), a leading SAP partner delivering ERP based cost management, contract management, and integrated program management solutions for highly regulated and project-centric industries. SAP NS2 will bring best-in-class capabilities to commercial, aerospace & defense, and intelligence community customers – leveraging Dassian Software as a resell partner to enter into new markets, gain market share and improve efficiencies.

SAP NS2 customers in the public sector can now utilize strategic advisory services provided in support by Dassian, allowing for suppliers to efficiently architect and support SAP ERP systems to support companies with both unclassified and classified customer contracts. Combined with SAP Digital Core Software Extensions, Dassian's project centric solutions and advanced regulatory consulting expertise will allow SAP NS2 to provide new levels of support to customers in the public sector and regulated industries.

Paired with SAP NS2's secure cloud offerings, which provide enterprise and public sector customers with secure SAP technical services and infrastructure, customers will have access to Dassian's Virtual Center of Excellence services – a solution for highly complex and regulated business requirements associated with aerospace & defense and national security customers based in the U.S. Dassian will work closely with SAP NS2 customers to develop practical business solutions to meet their needs, combining their deep industry expertise with SAP certified software to navigate government compliance regulations.

"Our alliance with Dassian will allow us to better navigate the complex regulatory environment that currently exists for businesses and contractors working with the public sector – particularly as it relates to procurement of cloud-based services," said Harish Luthra, President, NS2 Cloud Operations. "We believe this partnership will allow us to provide better, more streamlined solutions to our customers in enterprise, A&D and intelligence, while also raising the standard for secure cloud offerings in the public sector."

"This partnership drives synergy across NS2, SAP and Dassian to deliver real customer value through Dassian technology aligned with strategic advisory, implementation and center of excellence services, provided by US citizens on US soil," said Kevin Kane, CEO of Dassian Strategic Solutions. "The SAP digital platform with Dassian Solutions combined with NS2's powering of the secure intelligent enterprise, deliver on complex and unique requirements of highly-regulated, secure customers."

The partnership between SAP NS2 and Dassian will be announced on Monday, March 18 at SAP's A&D Innovation Days, an SAP conference for aerospace and defense companies scheduled March 18-20, 2019 in Seattle, WA.

About SAP NS2

At SAP NS2, we are driven to defend. We provide innovative computing, analytics, and cloud solutions that accelerate the pace of data fusion, analysis and action. Our solutions help leaders better manage the business of the mission from the back office to the battlefield, delivering a critical offset over the adversary. As an independent subsidiary of SAP, we're backed by game changing technology, staffed by 100% U.S. persons on U.S. soil, dedicated to meeting the unique mission requirements of U.S. national security organizations. Learn more at www.sapns2.com.

About Dassian Strategic Solutions

Dassian is an SAP partner in "build" model of the SAP PartnerEdge® program. Dassian has a well-earned reputation for consistently delivering a full range of innovative, industry-focused solutions to government contractors and project centric industries worldwide since 2001. More information is available at https://www.dassian.com/.

SOURCE SAP National Security Services, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sapns2.com

