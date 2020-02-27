SAP Releases Integrated Report 2019 and Files Annual Report 2019 on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

WALLDORF, Germany, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that it has filed the SAP Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and it is accessible online at https://www.sap.com/investors/sap-2019-annual-report-form-20f. SAP also announced that the SAP Integrated Report 2019 is now available and accessible online at www.sapintegratedreport.com. The SAP Integrated Report 2019 discusses the company's social, environmental and financial performance.

You can access PDF versions of the SAP Integrated Report 2019 and the SAP Annual Report 2019 on Form 20-F at our Investor Relations website www.sap.com/investor. A hard copy of the audited consolidated financial statements can also be requested free of charge by sending an email to investor@sap.com or via phone +49 6227 7-67336.

As the cloud company powered by SAP HANA®, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world's transaction revenue touches an SAP® system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables more than 440,000 business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

