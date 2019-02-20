SAP Supervisory Board Proposes Increased Dividend of €1.50 per Share

WALLDORF, Germany, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) The Supervisory Board of SAP SE, in alignment with the Executive Board, has decided to recommend that shareholders approve a dividend of €1.50 per share for the fiscal year 2018. This represents a year-over-year increase of €0.10, or 7% compared to last year's dividend of €1.40. If the shareholders approve this recommendation and if treasury shares remain at the 2018 closing level, the total amount of dividends to be distributed will be approximately €1.79 billion (2017: €1.67 billion), representing a pay-out ratio of 44% (2017: 41%). The 2018 fiscal year dividend is scheduled to be paid on or after May 20, 2019.

"With our strong growth in 2018, our shareholders should participate in this success. Therefore, we are recommending a 7% increase in dividend," said Luka Mucic, Chief Financial Officer, SAP. "We appreciate the support of our shareholders as we steer our company toward sustainable and profitable growth and deliver on our purpose of helping the world run better and improving people's lives."

Note to holders of SAP ADRs (American Depositary Receipts):

One SAP ADR represents one SAP SE share. The final dividend amount per ADR is dependent upon the euro/US dollar exchange rate. Since SAP SE pays cash dividends on the ordinary shares in euro, the exchange rate fluctuations will affect the US dollar amounts received by holders of ADRs. The final dividend payment by SAP SE to the depositary bank is scheduled for May 20, 2019. The depositary bank will then convert the dividend payment from euro into US dollars as promptly as practicable.

