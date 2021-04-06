Sapience Therapeutics Announces Multiple Posters, Including Late-Breaker, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021

HARRISON, N.Y., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapience Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide therapeutics to address difficult to treat oncology indications, today announced multiple poster presentations, including a late-breaker, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021, which is being held in a virtual format. The posters will be available on April 10, 2021.

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Title: Tumor uptake and predictable PK of ST101 - a peptide antagonist of C/EBPβ - in patients with advanced unresectable and metastatic solid tumors

Abstract Control Number: 5106

Presentation Time: The e-poster will be available on the AACR website on Saturday, April 10, 2021

Session Type: E-Poster Session (late-breaker)

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: New Targets

Permanent Abstract Number: LB114

Title: C/EBPβ antagonist peptide, ST101, as a therapeutic approach in breast cancer

Abstract Control Number: 3578

Presentation Time: The e-poster will be available on the AACR website on Saturday, April 10, 2021

Session Type: E-Poster Session

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Biological Therapeutic Agents

Permanent Abstract Number: 959

Title: β-catenin antagonist peptide attenuates Wnt-dependent oncogenic activity

Abstract Control Number: 3677

Presentation Time: The e-poster will be available on the AACR website on Saturday, April 10, 2021

Session Type: E-Poster Session

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Biological Therapeutic Agents

Permanent Abstract Number: 964

More details can be found at https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2021/.

About ST101

ST101 is a peptide inhibitor of C/EBPβ, which is a transcription factor overexpressed in many cancers that regulate cellular differentiation and promote tumor survival and proliferation. ST101 significantly decreases the expression of C/EBPβ target genes/proteins involved in cell survival, proliferation and differentiation including BCL-2, MCL-1, BIRC5/survivin, cyclins and ID family of proteins. ST101 has been demonstrated to induce selective cancer cell cytotoxicity across a variety of tumor types, including but not limited to breast cancer, melanoma, prostate cancer, GBM, lung cancer, and AML. C/EBPβ is expressed and active in cancer cells but not active in normal cells (post-differentiation), providing a therapeutic opportunity.

About Sapience Therapeutics

Sapience Therapeutics, Inc., is a privately held, clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing peptide-based therapeutics for major unmet medical needs, particularly high mortality cancers. With platform-based discovery of peptide therapeutics that disrupt protein-protein interactions, Sapience's molecules hold potential to target intracellular interactions that are traditionally considered "undruggable targets". Its lead compound, ST101, is a first-in-class molecule with potential applications in various solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Sapience is headquartered in Harrison, New York. For more information on Sapience Therapeutics, please visit www.sapiencetherapeutics.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.

