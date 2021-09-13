Sapience Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentation on ST101 at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021

HARRISON, N.Y., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapience Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide therapeutics to address difficult-to-treat cancers, announced today that it will present a poster on its lead program, ST101, at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021, being held September 16-21, 2021. The e-poster will be available to meeting attendees on September 16, 2021 and will be available on the Sapience website following the conclusion of ESMO.

Poster presentation details are as follows:

Presentation Title: Efficacy, safety, pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) data from phase 1 dose escalation of a novel therapeutic peptide, ST101, targeting the oncogenic transcription factor C/EBPβ, in patients (pts) with advanced and metastatic solid tumors

Presentation Number: #525P

About ST101

ST101, a peptide antagonist of C/EBPβ, is currently being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1-2 clinical study in patients with advanced unresectable and metastatic solid tumors ( NCT04478279 ). In the ongoing study, ST101 has demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept with a RECIST 1.1-confirmed partial response (PR) in a patient with cutaneous melanoma and evidence of long-lasting stable disease in several additional patients. Following conclusion of the final dose-escalation cohort, Sapience plans to initiate four Phase 2 expansion cohorts in refractory, locally advanced and metastatic cutaneous melanoma, hormone-receptor-positive breast cancer, castrate-resistant prostate cancer, and glioblastoma starting in the second half of 2021. ST101 has been granted orphan drug product designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation for the treatment of glioma by the European Commission.

About Sapience Therapeutics

Sapience Therapeutics, Inc., is a privately held, clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing peptide-based therapeutics for major unmet medical needs, particularly high mortality cancers. With platform-based discovery of peptide therapeutics that disrupt protein-protein interactions, Sapience's molecules hold potential to target intracellular interactions that are traditionally considered "undruggable targets". Its lead compound, ST101, is a first-in-class molecule with potential applications in various solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. For more information on Sapience Therapeutics, please visit www.sapiencetherapeutics.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Any statements herein other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements regarding future events that involve significant risks and uncertainties (including with respect to Sapience's preclinical and clinical development programs). These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, and actual results and future events may differ materially as a result of certain factors, including, without limitation, risks related to the application of the net proceeds from the offering to Sapience's product development objectives, our ability to obtain additional funds, and meet applicable regulatory standards and receive required regulatory approvals. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Sapience does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, changed assumptions or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Sapience Therapeutics, Inc.:

Barry Kappel, Ph.D., M.B.A.

President and Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

Media and Investor Contact:

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

(858) 366-3243

[email protected]

SOURCE Sapience Therapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sapiencetherapeutics.com/

