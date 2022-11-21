Sapience Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

HARRISON, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapience Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide therapeutics to address oncogenic and immune dysregulation that drive cancer, announced today that management will participate in the following investor conferences during December 2022:

34th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

Sapience CEO and President, Dr. Barry Kappel , will present a company overview on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 1:10 pm ET . Company management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

2022 RBC Capital Markets Healthcare Private Company Virtual Conference

Dr. Barry Kappel will participate in a virtual fireside chat with an RBC research analyst on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 8:40 am ET . Company management will also participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

About Sapience Therapeutics

Sapience Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing peptide therapeutics to address oncogenic and immune dysregulation that drive cancer. Its pipeline of SPEARs™ (Stabilized Peptides Engineered Against Regulation) disrupt intracellular protein-protein interactions, enabling targeting of transcription factors which have traditionally been considered undruggable. Sapience's lead program, ST101, is a first-in-class antagonist of C/EBPβ that has demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept in multiple indications. For more information on Sapience Therapeutics, please visit www.sapiencetherapeutics.com and engage with us on LinkedIn .

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Any statements herein other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements regarding future events that involve significant risks and uncertainties (including with respect to Sapience's preclinical and clinical development programs). These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, and actual results and future events may differ materially as a result of certain factors, including, without limitation, our ability to obtain additional funds, and meet applicable regulatory standards and receive required regulatory approvals. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Sapience does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, changed assumptions or otherwise, except as required by law.

