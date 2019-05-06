Sapiens Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

HOLON, Israel, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation , (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, and a member of the Formula Group (NASDAQ: FORTY) (TASE: FORT), today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Summary Results for First Quarter 2019 (USD in millions, except per share data)



GAAP % Change Non-GAAP % Change



March 31, 2019 March 31, 2018

March 31, 2019 March 31, 2018

Revenue 76.8 71.0 8.2% 76.8 71.1 8% Gross Profit 29.8 27.0 10.3% 33.1 30.3 9.3% Gross Margin 38.8% 38.1% 70 bps 43.1% 42.6% 50 bps Operating Income 8.1 4.7 72% 11.8 8.9 32.6% Operating Margin 10.5% 6.6% 390 bps 15.3% 12.5% 280 bps Net income (*) 5.2 2.8 81.8% 8.4 6.3 33% Diluted EPS $0.10 $0.06 66.7% 0.17 0.13 30.8%















(*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

"Sapiens continues to execute on our strategy to increase top line growth and profitability. I am pleased to see continued momentum in the first quarter of 2019, as we focused on achieving our key objectives for this year. In the quarter our revenue growth was driven by an acceleration in our North American segment, which grew 23% off a very strong gains in our P&C business. In addition, our best-in-class digital P&C platform in EMEA is winning new business with its ability to offer an improved customer experience and highly configurable solutions. Non-GAAP Gross margin expanded by 50 basis points, and we leveraged our off-shore capabilities to lower our operational cost. These gains helped offset our planned expenditures on key sales hires and customer success personnel. As a result, non-GAAP operating margin increased by 280 basis points to 15.3%, and non-GAAP net income grew 33% this quarter", said Roni Al-Dor, president and CEO, Sapiens.

"Looking out to the remainder of 2019, our primary drivers of growth are continued expansion of our P&C segment, a stable outlook for our L&A segment, and increased cross-selling to our current customer base."

"With revenues growth and improvement in our operating margin in the first quarter, we are confident in our ability to deliver full-year 2019 guidance", concluded Roni Al-Dor. "We are maintaining 2019 full year non-GAAP revenues in the range of $318 to $323 million, with non-GAAP operating margins in the range of 15.2% to 15.6%, however we now expect operating margin to be on the higher end of this range".

Quarterly Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call and webcast on May 6, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (4:30 p.m. in Israel) to review and discuss Sapiens' results.

Please call the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) to participate:

North America (toll-free): + 1-888-407-2553; International: +972-3-918-0610; UK: 0-800-917-5108

The live webcast of the call can be viewed on Sapiens' website at: https://www.sapiens.com/investor-relations/ir-events-presentations/

If you are unable to join live, a replay of the call will be accessible until May 13, 2019, as follows:

North America: 1-888-295-2634; International: +972-3-925-5918

A recorded version of the webcast will also be available via the Sapiens website, for three months at the same location.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.

Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted for valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalized of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures, and eliminating retention payments and other acquisition costs, which are included in the cash-flow from operating activities.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation empowers insurers to succeed in an evolving industry. The company offers digital software platforms, solutions and services for the property and casualty, life, pension and annuity, reinsurance, financial and compliance, workers' compensation and financial markets. With more than 35 years of experience delivering to over 450 organizations globally, Sapiens has a proven ability to satisfy customers' core, data and digital requirements. For more information: www.sapiens.com

Forward Looking Statement

Some of the statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "expects," "believes" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements (although not all forward-looking statements include such words). These forward-looking statements, which may include, without limitation, projections regarding our future performance and financial condition, are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement.

These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties, as well as certain additional risks that we face, please refer to the Risk Factors detailed in Item 3 of Part III of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, and subsequent reports and registration statements filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors and Media Contact

Yaffa Cohen-Ifrah

Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Corporate Communications

Sapiens International

U.S. Mobile: +1-201-250-9414

Mobile: +972-54-9099039

Email: yaffa.cohen-ifrah@sapiens.com

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)







Three months ended





March 31,





2019

2018





(unaudited)

(unaudited)











Revenue

76,787

70,995 Cost of revenue

46,980

43,967











Gross profit

29,807

27,028











Operating expenses:









Research and development, net

8,777

9,147

Selling, marketing, general and administrative

12,953

13,184 Total operating expenses

21,730

22,331











Operating income

8,077

4,697











Financial expense, net

1,054

838 Taxes and other expenses, net

1,847

1,031











Net income

5,176

2,828











Attributed to non-controlling interest

21

(8)











Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

5,155

2,836 Basic earnings per share

0.10

0.06











Diluted earnings per share

0.10

0.06











Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)

49,986

49,773









Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)

50,329

50,070

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)







Three months ended





March 31,





2019

2018





(unaudited)

(unaudited)











Revenue

76,787

71,085 Cost of revenue

43,683

40,801











Gross profit

33,104

30,284











Operating expenses:









Research and development, net

10,169

10,324

Selling, marketing, general and administrative

11,185

11,097 Total operating expenses

21,354

21,421











Operating income

11,750

8,863











Financial expense, net

1,054

838 Taxes and other expenses

2,285

1,726











Net income

8,411

6,299











Attributable to non-controlling interest

21

(8)











Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

8,390

6,307























Basic earnings per share

0.17

0.13











Diluted earnings per share

0.17

0.13





















Weighted average number of shares outstanding used

to compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)

49,986

49,773









Weighted average number of shares outstanding used

to compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)

50,329

50,070

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)





Three months ended



March 31,



2019

2018



(unaudited)

(unaudited)









GAAP revenue

76,787

70,995 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue

-

90 Non-GAAP revenue

76,787

71,085



















GAAP gross profit

29,807

27,028 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue

-

90 Amortization of capitalized software

1,341

1,255 Amortization of other intangible assets

1,956

1,911 Non-GAAP gross profit

33,104

30,284









GAAP operating income

8,077

4,697 Gross profit adjustments

3,297

3,256 Capitalization of software development

(1,392)

(1,177) Amortization of other intangible assets

535

922 Stock-based compensation

453

587 Compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs

780

578 Non-GAAP operating income

11,750

8,863









GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

5,155

2,836 Operating income adjustments

3,673

4,166 Tax and other

(438)

(695) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

8,390

6,307

Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)



Three months ended

March 31,

2019

2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited)











Revenues 76,787 100%

71,085 100% Gross profit 33,104 43.1%

30,284 42.6% Operating income 11,750 15.3%

8,863 12.5% Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders 8,390 10.9%

6,307 8.9% Adjusted EBITDA 12,523 16.3%

9,945 14.0%











Basic earnings per share 0.17



0.13

Diluted earnings per share 0.17



0.13



Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown U.S. dollars in thousands



Q1 2019

Q4 2018

Q3 2018

Q2 2018

Q1 2018



















North America 38,149

34,974

36,734

34,606

31,035 Europe 32,193

30,850

30,611

32,518

34,479 Asia Pacific 3,670

3,140

3,480

3,305

3,439 South Africa 2,775

4,469

2,412

2,113

2,132



















Total 76,787

73,433

73,237

72,542

71,085

Adjusted Free Cash-Flow U.S. dollars in thousands



Q1 2019

Q4 2018

Q3 2018

Q2 2018

Q1 2018



















Cash-flow from operating activities 10,550

11,509

6,370

658

9,163 Increase in capitalized software development costs (1,392)

(1,382)

(1,308)

(1,293)

(1,177)







Capital expenditures (641)

(204)

(831)

(402)

(477) Retention payments and acquisition costs* 1,608

790

-

256

1,149



























Adjusted free cash-flow 10,125

10,713

4,231

(781)

8,658





















* Included in cash-flow from operating activities

Adjusted EBITDA Calculation U.S. dollars in thousands





Three months ended



March 31,



2019

2018



(unaudited)

(unaudited)









GAAP operating income

8,077

4,697









Non-GAAP adjustments :







Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue

-

90 Amortization of capitalized software

1,341

1,255 Amortization of other intangible assets

2,491

2,833 Capitalization of software development

(1,392)

(1,177) Stock-based compensation

453

587 Compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related

costs

780

578









Non-GAAP operating income

11,750

8,863









Depreciation

773

1,082









Adjusted EBITDA

12,523

9,945

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands







March 31,

December 31,





2019

2018





(unaudited)

(unaudited)











ASSETS





















CURRENT ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents

63,384

64,628

Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables

64,201

59,159

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

7,993

6,224













Total current assets

135,578

130,011











LONG-TERM ASSETS









Property and equipment, net

8,603

8,515

Severance pay fund

4,754

4,699

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

231,223

231,348

Operating lease right-of-use assets

32,317

-

Other long-term assets

5,301

4,292













Total long-term assets

282,198

248,854











TOTAL ASSETS

417,776

378,865











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES









Trade payables

5,814

6,149

Current maturities of Series B Debentures

9,898

9,898

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

50,910

46,999

Current maturities of operating lease liabilities

4,830

-

Deferred revenue

22,259

18,057













Total current liabilities

93,711

81,103











LONG-TERM LIABILITIES









Series B Debentures, net of current maturities

58,718

68,577

Deferred tax liabilities

10,724

11,681

Other long-term liabilities

7,464

9,398

Long-term operating lease liabilities

29,637

-

Accrued severance pay

5,716

5,622













Total long-term liabilities

112,259

95,278























EQUITY



211,806

202,484 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

417,776

378,865

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW U.S. dollars in thousands



For the three months ended March 31,

2019 2018

(unaudited) (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:



Net income 5,176 2,828 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:



Depreciation and amortization 4,605 5,170 Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures 39 44* Stock-based compensation related to options issued to

employees 453 587





Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount

acquired:



Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables (4,194) 1,664 Deferred tax assets, net (855) (1,163) Other operating assets 328 (1,000) Trade payables (426) (3,013) Other operating liabilities 1,247 (810)* Deferred revenues 4,167 4,729 Accrued severance pay, net 10 127





Net cash provided by operating activities 10,550 9,163





Cash flows from investing activities:



Purchase of property and equipment (641) (477) Investment in deposit (1,106) - Payments for business acquisition, net of cash acquired - (18,203)* Capitalized software development costs (1,392) (1,177)





Net cash used in investing activities (3,139) (19,857)





Cash flows from financing activities:



Proceeds from employee stock options exercised 17 10 Repayment of Series B Debenture (9,898) - Loan received, net of repayment of loan (2) (18) Payment of contingent considerations (58) (61)* Dividend to non-controlling interest (66) (47)





Net cash used in financing activities (10,007) (116)





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,352 1,092





Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,244) (9,718) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 64,628 71,467





Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 63,384 61,749

*Reclassification

Debentures Covenants

As of March 31, 2019, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures that it issued in September 2017, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1

Target shareholders' equity (excluding minority interest): above $120 million .

. Actual shareholders' equity equal to $210 million .

Covenant 2

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) bellow 65%.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to 2.67%.

Covenant 3

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to 0.13.

SOURCE Sapiens International Corporation