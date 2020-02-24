Sapiens Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

HOLON, Israel, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, and a member of the Formula Group (NASDAQ: FORTY and TASE: FORT), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Summary Results for Fourth Quarter 2019 (USD in millions, except per share data)

GAAP

% Change

Non-GAAP

% Change

Q4-2019

Q4-2018

Q4-2019

Q4-2018

Revenue

$86.7

$73.3

18.3%

$86.7

$73.4

18.1%

Gross Profit

$34.9

$27.9

25.3%

$38.4

$31.3

22.6%

Gross Margin

40.3%

38.0%

230 bps

44.3%

42.7%

160 bps

Operating Income

$10.2

$6.6

55.3%

$14.3

$10.8

32.2%

Operating Margin

11.8%

9.0%

280 bps

16.5%

14.8%

170 bps

Net income (*)

$6.8

$3.8

82.1%

$10.6

$7.8

34.8%

Diluted EPS

$0.13

$0.07

85.7%

$0.21

$0.16

31.3%

Summary Results for Full Year 2019 (USD in millions, except per share data)

GAAP

% Change

Non-GAAP

% Change

2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenue

$325.7

$289.7

12.4%

$325.7

$290.3

12.2%

Gross Profit

$129.5

$109.6

18.2%

$143.0

$122.9

16.3%

Gross Margin

39.8%

37.8%

200 bps

43.9%

42.4%

150 bps

Operating Income

$37.9

$23.0

64.5%

$52.2

$39.6

32.0%

Operating Margin

11.6%

7.9%

370 bps

16.0%

13.6%

240 bps

Net income (*)

$26.2

$13.8

90.4%

$38.9

$28.1

38.6%

Diluted EPS

$0.52

$0.28

85.7%

$0.77

$0.56

37.5%

     (*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

"Sapiens finished 2019 on a very strong note with fourth quarter non-GAAP revenue reaching a record high of $86.7 million and non-GAAP operating margin improving by 170 basis points to 16.5%. For the full year, we advanced our business globally, growing revenue by 12.2% to $325.7 million, the high end of the annual guidance range, fueled by prior acquisitions that delivered increased market penetration with new products, particularly on the digital front. We grew our core business in both P&C, with double digit growth, and saw expansion in our L&A business towards the end of the year. Increased revenue, combined with significant operating leverage from our offshore operations, improved Sapiens 2019 non-GAAP operating margins by 240 basis points to 16.0%. This was a strong year of execution on many fronts, and I want to congratulate the Sapiens global team for their outstanding work in 2019," stated Roni Al-Dor. president and CEO, Sapiens.

"The Sapiens global team delivered one of our most successful years to date with 34 new logos for 2019." continued Mr. Al-Dor. Mr. Al-Dor concluded: "We are building a unified global platform of innovative digital insurance solutions and advancing our competitive position as a one-stop-shop for insurance software with enhanced products and services. The pipeline for 2020 is very robust and we see further opportunities to increase operating efficiencies and improve margins. We are introducing 2020 guidance for revenue in a range of $377 million to $383 million, and operating margin in a range of 16.0% to 16.5%."

Quarterly Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call and webcast today, February 24, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (4:30 p.m. in Israel) to review and discuss Sapiens' results.

Please call the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) to participate:

North America (toll-free): + 1-888-668-9141; International: +972-3- 9180609; UK: 0-800-917-5108

The live webcast of the call can be viewed on Sapiens' website at: https://www.sapiens.com/investor-relations/ir-events-presentations/

If you are unable to join live, a replay of the call will be accessible until March 4, 2020, as follows:

North America: 1-888-295-2634; International: +972-3-925-5901

A recorded version of the webcast will also be available via the Sapiens website, for three months at the same location.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.

Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation,  restructuring and cost reduction costs, tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments, and acquisition-related costs, which pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted for valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalized of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles Non-GAAP Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted for amortization and capitalization of capitalized software and amortization other intangible assets, stock-based compensation and acquisition-related costs, and valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenues. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures, and adds back payments related to investment in new campus in India, cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of  future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, and were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.

About Sapiens 

Sapiens International Corporation empowers insurers to succeed in an evolving industry. The company offers digital software platforms, solutions and services for the property and casualty, life, pension and annuity, reinsurance, financial and compliance, workers' compensation and financial markets. With more than 35 years of experience delivering to over 450 organizations globally, Sapiens has a proven ability to satisfy customers' core, data and digital requirements. For more information: www.sapiens.com

Forward Looking Statement

Some of the statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "expects," "believes" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements (although not all forward-looking statements include such words). These forward-looking statements, which may include, without limitation, projections regarding our future performance and financial condition, are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement.

These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties, as well as certain additional risks that we face, please refer to the Risk Factors detailed in Item 3 of Part III of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, and subsequent reports and registration statements filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors and Media Contact
Yaffa Cohen-Ifrah
Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Corporate Communications
Sapiens International
U.S. Mobile: +1 201-250-9414
Mobile: +972 54-9099039
Email: yaffa.cohen-ifrah@sapiens.com

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)









  Three months ended


  Year ended



December 31,

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018



 (unaudited)


 (unaudited)


 (unaudited)


 (unaudited)











 Revenue


86,715

73,311

325,674

289,707

 Cost of revenue


51,782

45,428

196,153

180,138










 Gross profit


34,933

27,883

129,521

109,569










 Operating expenses:










 Research and development, net


10,233

8,284

37,378

34,414

 Selling, marketing, general and administrative


14,477

13,016

54,274

52,133

 Total operating expenses


24,710

21,300

91,652

86,547










 Operating income

10,223

6,583

37,869

23,022










 Financial and other expenses, net


1,019

829

2,768

3,957

 Taxes on income 

2,260

1,922

8,610

5,065




















 Net income

6,944

3,832

26,491

14,000










 Attributable to non-controlling interest


110

80

244

215










 Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders


6,834

3,752

26,247

13,785




















 Basic earnings per share


0.14

0.08

0.53

0.28










 Diluted earnings per share


0.13

0.07

0.52

0.28



















Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to
compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)

50,109

49,920

50,031

49,827









Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to
compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)

51,009

50,210

50,653

50,106










SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF INCOME

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)





  Three months ended


  Year ended



December 31,

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018



 (unaudited)


 (unaudited)


 (unaudited)


 (unaudited)











 Revenue


86,715

73,433

325,674

290,297

 Cost of revenue


48,313

42,113

182,662

167,353










 Gross profit


38,402

31,320

143,012

122,944










 Operating expenses:










 Research and development, net


11,395

9,666

43,043

39,574

 Selling, marketing, general and administrative


12,662

10,805

47,763

43,810

 Total operating expenses


24,057

20,471

90,806

83,384










 Operating income

14,345

10,849

52,206

39,560










 Financial and other expenses, net


1,019

829

2,768

3,957

 Taxes on income

2,663

2,114

10,298

7,325




















 Net income

10,663

7,906

39,140

28,278










 Attributable to non-controlling interest


110

80

244

215










 Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders


10,553

7,826

38,896

28,063




















 Basic earnings per share


0.21

0.16

0.78

0.56










 Diluted earnings per share


0.21

0.16

0.77

0.56



















Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to
compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)

50,109

49,920

50,031

49,827









Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to
compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)

51,009

50,210

50,653

50,106

     SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

     RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

     U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)







Three months ended


Year ended


December 31,

December 31,


2019

2018

2019

2018


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)









GAAP revenue

86,715

73,311

325,674

289,707

Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue

-

122

-

590

Non-GAAP revenue

86,715

73,433

325,674

290,297


















GAAP gross profit

34,933

27,883

129,521

109,569

Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue

-

122

-

590

Amortization of capitalized software

1,499

1,247

5,668

4,859

Amortization of other intangible assets

1,970

2,068

7,823

7,926

Non-GAAP gross profit

38,402

31,320

143,012

122,944









GAAP operating income

10,223

6,583

37,869

23,022

Gross profit adjustments

3,469

3,437

13,491

13,375

Capitalization of software development

(1,162)

(1,382)

(5,665)

(5,160)

Amortization of other intangible assets

563

926

2,177

3,293

Stock-based compensation

282

472

1,405

1,942

Acquisition-related costs *)

970

813

2,929

3,088

Non-GAAP operating income

14,345

10,849

52,206

39,560









  GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens'
shareholders

6,834

3,752

26,247

13,785

  Operating income adjustments

4,122

4,266

14,337

16,538

  Tax and other

(403)

(192)

(1,688)

(2,260)

  Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens'
shareholders

10,553

7,826

38,896

28,063










          (*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and 
          retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information 
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Q4 2018










Revenues

86,715

82,643

79,529

76,787

73,433

Gross profit

38,402

36,712

34,794

33,104

31,320

Operating income

14,345

13,530

12,581

11,750

10,849

Net income to Sapiens' shareholders

10,553

10,412

9,541

8,390

7,826

Adjusted EBITDA

15,271

14,523

13,358

12,524

11,797










Basic earnings per share

0.21

0.21

0.19

0.17

0.16

Diluted earnings per share

0.21

0.21

0.19

0.17

0.16

Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown 
U.S. dollars in thousands

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Q4 2018










North America                          

41,787

44,413

39,216

38,149

34,974

Europe

37,504

30,273

33,881

32,193

30,850

Asia Pacific

3,781

4,087

3,515

3,670

3,140

South Africa

3,643

3,870

2,917

2,775

4,469










Total

86,715

82,643

79,529

76,787

73,433

Adjusted Free Cash-Flow
U.S. dollars in thousands

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Q4 2018










Cash-flow from operating activities

21,429

18,671

15,507

10,550

11,509

Increase in capitalized software development costs

(1,162)

(1,541)

(1,570)

(1,392)

(1,382)

Capital expenditures

(2,456)

(973)

(1,079)

(641)

(204)

Capital expenditures related to new campus in India

-

(6,325)

-

-

-

Free cash-flow

17,811

9,832

12,858

8,517

9,923










Capital expenditures related to new campus in India

-

6,325

-

-

-

Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related costs(*)
(**)

200

100

1,692

1,608

790










Adjusted free cash-flow

18,011

16,257

14,550

10,125

10,713

     (*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities

     (**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to payments on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets 
     and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

Adjusted EBITDA Calculation 
U.S. dollars in thousands

  Three months ended


  Year ended


December 31,

December 31,


2019

2018

2019

2018









GAAP operating profit


10,223

6,583

37,869

23,022









Non-GAAP adjustments:







Amortization of capitalized software

1,499

1,247

5,668

4,859

Amortization of other intangible assets

2,533

2,994

10,000

11,219

Capitalization of software development

(1,162)

(1,382)

(5,665)

(5,160)

Stock-based compensation

282

472

1,405

1,942

Acquisition-related costs

970

813

2,929

3,088

Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue

-

122

-

590









Non-GAAP operating profit

14,345

10,849

52,206

39,560









Depreciation

926

948

3,470

3,784









Adjusted EBITDA

15,271

11,797

55,676

43,344

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands




December 31,

December 31,



2019

2018



 (unaudited)


 (unaudited)







 ASSETS










 CURRENT ASSETS




Cash and cash equivalents

66,295

64,628

Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables

50,221

59,159

Investment in deposit

22,890

-

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

7,817

6,224







Total current assets

147,223

130,011






 LONG-TERM ASSETS




Property and equipment, net

16,601

8,515

Severance pay fund

5,106

4,699

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

228,691

231,348

Operating lease right-of-use assets

49,539

-

Other long-term assets

5,261

4,292







Total long-term assets

305,198

248,854






 TOTAL ASSETS

452,421

378,865






LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









 CURRENT LIABILITIES




Trade payables

5,107

6,149

Current maturities of Series B Debentures

9,898

9,898

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

60,574

46,999

Current maturities of operating lease liabilities

8,312

-

Deferred revenue

21,021

18,057







Total current liabilities

104,912

81,103






 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES




Series B Debentures, net of current maturities

58,850

68,577

Deferred tax liabilities

5,082

11,681

Other long-term liabilities

8,321

9,398

Long-term operating lease liabilities

43,394

-

Accrued severance pay

6,364

5,622







Total long-term liabilities

122,011

95,278












EQUITY

225,498

202,484






TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

452,421

378,865

          SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

          CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

          U.S. dollars in thousands


For the twelve months ended
December 31,

2019

2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income

26,491

14,000

Reconciliation of net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

19,138

19,862

Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures

171

194

Capital gain from sale of property and equipment

(40)

-

Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees

1,405

1,942



Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:

Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables

10,514

(7,588)

Deferred tax assets

(6,441)

(1,567)

Other operating assets

6,726

509

Trade payables

(1,476)

(1,870)

Other operating liabilities

6,667

(174)

Deferred revenues

2,747

2,349

Severance pay

255

43



Net cash provided by operating activities

66,157

27,700



Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchase of property and equipment

(11,474)

(1,914)

Investment in deposit

(24,009)

-

Payments for business acquisition, net of cash acquired

(1,554)

(18,507)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

834

-

Capitalized software development costs

(5,665)

(5,160)



Net cash used in investing activities

(41,868)

(25,581)



Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from employee stock options exercised

780

895

Distribution of dividend

(11,009)

(9,978)

Repayment of Series B Debentures

(9,898)

-

Repayment of loan

(4)

(237)

Payment of contingent considerations

(374)

(61)

Dividend to non-controlling interest

(149)

(47)



Net cash provided by financing activities

(20,654)

(9,428)



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(1,968)

470



Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

1,667

(6,839)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

64,628

71,467



Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

66,295

64,628

Debentures Covenants

As of December 31, 2019, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures that it issued in September 2017, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1

  • Target shareholders' equity (excluding minority interest): above $120 million.
  • Actual shareholders' equity equal to $224 million.

Covenant 2

  • Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) bellow 65%.
  • Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to 1.58%.

Covenant 3

  • Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.
  • Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to 0.07.

SOURCE Sapiens International Corporation

