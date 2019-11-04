Sapiens Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

HOLON, Israel, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation , (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, and a member of the Formula Group (NASDAQ: FORTY) (TASE: FORT), today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Summary Results for Third Quarter 2019 (USD in millions, except per share data)



GAAP % Change Non-GAAP % Change

Q3-2019 Q3-2018

Q3-2019 Q3-2018

Revenue $82.6 $73.2 12.8% $82.6 $73.2 12.8% Gross Profit $33.3 $27.8 19.9% $36.7 $30.9 18.8% Gross Margin 40.3% 38.0% 230 bps 44.4% 42.2% 220 bps Operating Income $10.1 $6.8 48.4% $13.5 $10.3 31.7% Operating Margin 12.2% 9.3% 290 bps 16.4% 14.0% 240 bps Net income (*) $7.4 $5.2 43.1% $10.4 $7.5 37.9% Diluted EPS $0.15 $0.10 50% $0.21 $0.15 40%

(*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

"The third quarter demonstrated continued execution of Sapiens' 2019 priorities: top-line growth and margin expansion. Non-GAAP revenue increased 12.8%, primarily due to continued expansion in our property & casualty (P&C) divisions, and initial growth in our life & annuity (L&A) division," said Roni Al-Dor, president and CEO, Sapiens.

"A global focus on Sapiens' key objectives to leverage our offshore capabilities, along with improved economies of scale, drove a non-GAAP operating margin improvement of 240 basis points. The increase in operating income has fueled continued expansion of Sapiens' product, sales and delivery teams, all of which are key to building next year's pipeline and supporting our capacity to deliver current projects. Sapiens is confident we have built a platform that can support long term top-line growth, with the infrastructure to cost-effectively support our long-term profitability."

Continued Al-Dor: "I'm encouraged by our pipeline of business and anticipated growth for the remainder of 2019. Following the acquisition of Calculo, we are increasing our full-year, non-GAAP revenue to a range of $323 - $325 million, from a previous guidance of revenues on the higher end of $318-$323 million. The increase in revenue and the leverage from improved economies of scale allow Sapiens to increase the guidance for full-year, non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 15.8%-16.0%, compared to our previous guidance of 15.6%-15.8%."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.

Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, restructuring and cost reduction costs, tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments, and acquisition-related costs, which pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted for valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalized of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles Non-GAAP Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted for amortization and capitalization of capitalized software and amortization other intangible assets, stock-based compensation and acquisition-related costs, and valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenues. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures, and adds back payments related to investment in new campus in India, cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, and were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation empowers insurers to succeed in an evolving industry. The company offers digital software platforms, solutions and services for the property and casualty, life, pension and annuity, reinsurance, financial and compliance, workers' compensation and financial markets. With more than 35 years of experience delivering to over 450 organizations globally, Sapiens has a proven ability to satisfy customers' core, data and digital requirements. For more information: www.sapiens.com

Forward Looking Statement

Some of the statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "expects," "believes" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements (although not all forward-looking statements include such words). These forward-looking statements, which may include, without limitation, projections regarding our future performance and financial condition, are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement.

These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties, as well as certain additional risks that we face, please refer to the Risk Factors detailed in Item 3 of Part III of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, and subsequent reports and registration statements filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)







Three months ended

Nine months ended





September 30

September 30





2019

2018

2019

2018





(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)



















Revenue

82,643

73,237

238,959

216,396 Cost of revenue

49,316

45,438

144,371

134,710



















Gross profit

33,327

27,799

94,588

81,686



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net

9,445

8,350

27,145

26,130

Selling, marketing, general and administrative

13,767

12,635

39,797

39,117 Total operating expenses

23,212

20,985

66,942

65,247



















Operating income

10,115

6,814

27,646

16,439



















Financial expense, net

261

974

1,749

3,128 Taxes and other expenses, net

2,349

629

6,350

3,143







































Net income

7,505

5,211

19,547

10,168



















Attributable to non-controlling interest

87

28

134

135



















Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

7,418

5,183

19,413

10,033







































Basic earnings per share

0.15

0.10

0.39

0.20



















Diluted earnings per share

0.15

0.10

0.38

0.20





































Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to

compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)

50,027

49,826

50,005

49,795

















Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to

compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)

50,742

50,143

50,534

50,070

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)







Three months ended

Nine months ended





September 30

September 30





2019

2018

2019

2018





(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)



















Revenue

82,643

73,237

238,959

216,864 Cost of revenue

45,931

42,334

134,349

125,240



















Gross profit

36,712

30,903

104,610

91,624



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net

10,986

9,658

31,648

29,908

Selling, marketing, general and administrative

12,196

10,972

35,101

33,005 Total operating expenses

23,182

20,630

66,749

62,913



















Operating income

13,530

10,273

37,861

28,711



















Financial expense, net

261

974

1,749

3,128 Taxes and other expenses

2,770

1,723

7,635

5,211







































Net income

10,499

7,576

28,477

20,372



















Attributable to non-controlling interest

87

28

134

135



















Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

10,412

7,548

28,343

20,237







































Basic earnings per share

0.21

0.15

0.57

0.41



















Diluted earnings per share

0.21

0.15

0.56

0.40





































Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to

compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)

50,027

49,826

50,005

49,795

















Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to

compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)

50,742

50,143

50,534

50,070

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)





Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30

September 30



2019

2018

2019

2018



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

















GAAP revenue

82,643

73,237

238,959

216,396 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue

-

-

-

468 Non-GAAP revenue

82,643

73,237

238,959

216,864



































GAAP gross profit

33,327

27,799

94,588

81,686 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue

-

-

-

468 Amortization of capitalized software

1,438

1,205

4,169

3,612 Amortization of other intangible assets

1,947

1,899

5,853

5,858 Non-GAAP gross profit

36,712

30,903

104,610

91,624

















GAAP operating income

10,115

6,814

27,646

16,439 Gross profit adjustments

3,385

3,104

10,022

9,938 Capitalization of software development

(1,541)

(1,308)

(4,503)

(3,778) Amortization of other intangible assets

539

739

1,614

2,367 Stock-based compensation

382

384

1,123

1,470 Acquisition-related costs *)

650

540

1,959

2,275 Non-GAAP operating income

13,530

10,273

37,861

28,711

















GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

7,418

5,183

19,413

10,033 Operating income adjustments

3,415

3,459

10,215

12,272 Tax and other

(421)

(1,094)

(1,285)

(2,068) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

10,412

7,548

28,343

20,237

(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.





















Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)



Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Q4 2018

Q3 2018



















Revenues 82,643

79,529

76,787

73,433

73,237 Gross profit 36,712

34,794

33,104

31,320

30,903 Operating income 13,530

12,581

11,750

10,849

10,273 Net income to Sapiens' shareholders 10,412

9,541

8,390

7,826

7,548 Adjusted EBITDA 14,523

13,358

12,524

11,797

11,236



















Basic earnings per share 0.21

0.19

0.17

0.16

0.15 Diluted earnings per share 0.21

0.19

0.17

0.16

0.15

Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown U.S. dollars in thousands



Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Q4 2018

Q3 2018



















North America 44,413

39,216

38,149

34,974

36,734 Europe 30,273

33,881

32,193

30,850

30,611 Asia Pacific 4,087

3,515

3,670

3,140

3,480 South Africa 3,870

2,917

2,775

4,469

2,412



















Total 82,643

79,529

76,787

73,433

73,237

Adjusted Free Cash-Flow U.S. dollars in thousands



Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Q4 2018

Q3 2018



















Cash-flow from operating activities 18,671

15,507

10,550

11,509

6,370 Increase in capitalized software development costs (1,541)

(1,570)

(1,392)

(1,382)

(1,308) Capital expenditures (973)

(1,079)

(641)

(204)

(831) Capital expenditures related to new campus in India (6,325)

-

-

-

- Free cash-flow 9,832

12,858

8,517

9,923

4,231



















Capital expenditures related to new campus in India 6,325

-

-

-

- Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related costs(*) (**) 100

1,692

1,608

790

-



















Adjusted free cash-flow 16,257

14,550

10,125

10,713

4,231

(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities (**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to payments on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

Adjusted EBITDA Calculation U.S. dollars in thousands





Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30

September 30



2019

2018

2019

2018

















GAAP operating profit

10,115

6,814

27,646

16,439

















Non-GAAP adjustments:















Amortization of capitalized software

1,438

1,205

4,169

3,612 Amortization of other intangible assets

2,486

2,638

7,467

8,225 Capitalization of software development

(1,541)

(1,308)

(4,503)

(3,778) Stock-based compensation

382

384

1,123

1,470 Acquisition-related costs

650

540

1,959

2,275 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue

-

-

-

468

















Non-GAAP operating profit

13,530

10,273

37,861

28,711

















Depreciation

993

963

2,544

2,855

















Adjusted EBITDA

14,523

11,236

40,405

31,566

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands







September 30,

December 31,





2019

2018





(unaudited)

(unaudited)











ASSETS





















CURRENT ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents

73,138

64,628

Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables

57,237

59,159

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

7,567

6,224













Total current assets

137,942

130,011











LONG-TERM ASSETS









Property and equipment, net

15,446

8,515

Severance pay fund

5,052

4,699

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

230,935

231,348

Operating lease right-of-use assets

52,747

-

Other long-term assets

5,445

4,292













Total long-term assets

309,625

248,854











TOTAL ASSETS

447,567

378,865











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



















CURRENT LIABILITIES









Trade payables

5,506

6,149

Current maturities of Series B Debentures

9,898

9,898

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

54,848

46,999

Current maturities of operating lease liabilities

8,155

-

Deferred revenue

22,691

18,057













Total current liabilities

101,098

81,103











LONG-TERM LIABILITIES









Series B Debentures, net of current maturities

58,803

68,577

Deferred tax liabilities

9,040

11,681

Other long-term liabilities

8,228

9,398

Long-term operating lease liabilities

47,663

-

Accrued severance pay

6,082

5,622













Total long-term liabilities

129,816

95,278























EQUITY



216,653

202,484











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

447,567

378,865

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW U.S. dollars in thousands



For the nine months ended September 30,

2019 2018

(unaudited) (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:



Net income 19,547 10,168 Reconciliation of net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 14,180 14,694 Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures 124 140 Capital gain from sale of property and equipment (129) - Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees 1,123 1,462





Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:



Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables 3,642 (10,654) Deferred tax assets (2,664) (2,448) Other operating assets 1,425 (1,233) Trade payables (1,534) 1,657 Other operating liabilities 4,562 416 Deferred revenues 4,419 1,937 Severance pay 33 52





Net cash provided by operating activities 44,728 16,191





Cash flows from investing activities:



Purchase of property and equipment (9,018) (1,710) Investment in deposit (1,119) - Payments for business acquisition, net of cash acquired (1,572) (18,203) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 821 - Capitalized software development costs (4,503) (3,778)





Net cash used in investing activities (15,391) (23,691)





Cash flows from financing activities:



Proceeds from employee stock options exercised 435 532 Distribution of dividend (10,362) - Repayment of Series B Debentures (9,898) - Repayment of loan (4) (41) Payment of contingent considerations (120) (61) Dividend to non-controlling interest (66) (47)





Net cash provided by financing activities (20,015) 383





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (812) (271)





Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 8,510 (7,388) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 64,628 71,467





Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 73,138 64,079

Debentures Covenants

As of September 30, 2019, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures that it issued in September 2017, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1

Target shareholders' equity (excluding minority interest): above $120 million .

. Actual shareholders' equity equal to $215 million .

Covenant 2

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) bellow 65%.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to -1.81%.

Covenant 3

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to -0.07.

