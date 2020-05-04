Sapiens to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 14, 2020

HOLON, Israel, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, announced today that it will report its financial results for the first quarter that ended on March 31, 2020 on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Management will host a conference call and webcast on May 14, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (4:30 p.m. in Israel) to review and discuss Sapiens' results.

Please call the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) to participate:

North America (toll-free): + 1-888-407-2553; International: +972-3-918-0610; UK: 0-800-917-9141

The live webcast of the call can be viewed on Sapiens' website at: https://www.sapiens.com/investor-relations/ir-events-presentations/

If you are unable to join live, a replay of the call will be accessible until May 23, 2020, as follows:

North America: 1-888-326-9310; International: +972-3-925-5925

A recorded version of the webcast will also be available via the Sapiens website, for three months at the same location.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation empowers insurers to succeed in an evolving industry. The company offers digital software platforms, solutions and services for the property and casualty, life, pension and annuity, reinsurance, financial and compliance, workers' compensation and financial markets. With more than 35 years of experience delivering to over 450 organizations globally, Sapiens has a proven ability to satisfy customers' core, data and digital requirements. For more information: www.sapiens.com .

Investor and Media Contact

Alex Zukerman

Chief Marketing Officer

IL: +972 546 724 910

[email protected]

