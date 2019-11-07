Sapio Sciences Announces the Availability of Exemplar ELN 12.0

BALTIMORE, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapio Sciences is pleased to announce the availability of Exemplar ELN 12.0, a web-based or on-premise Electronic Lab Notebook. Exemplar ELN 12.0 extends Sapio's leadership position in the ELN space with the most responsive and feature rich ELN that fully runs in the leading web browsers.

Exemplar ELN 12 includes integrated Sapio Office, which is a powerful and fully MS Office compatible set of tools for creating, viewing and editing spreadsheets, document and presentations right within the notebook. As with prior versions, this includes automatic versioning and document indexing for powerful searching across all experiments.

Exemplar ELN 12 also provides enhanced ability to clone experiments and for directional experiment linking. Full chemistry functionality including drawing of molecules and reactions as well as stoichiometry are supported as well as automated reaction chaining from experiment to experiment. Exemplar's already leading plate handling now includes a fully graphical and interactive 3D plate designer enabling customers to layer materials on plate wells and includes built-in functionality for common functions like serial dilution creation.

According to Kevin Cramer, CEO, "Sapio has been recognized as a leader in the LIMS space, but we have worked diligently to make sure our ELN is best in class from a usability as well as functional perspective. The challenge of design is to enable highly complex functions while keeping the user experience straightforward and simple.

With Exemplar 12 we now feel that we are class leading in both LIMS and ELN on an extendible platform all delivered via the web or on premise to your web-browser in a visually rich and responsive interface. We are committed to supporting the discovery efforts of our customers from R&D to manufacturing and clinical applications."

About Sapio Sciences LLC

Sapio Sciences is a leading provider of LIMS, ELN and Data Management software, enabling our customers to manage their laboratories, notebooks and scientific data. Exemplar LIMS and ELN breaks new ground in its breadth of functionality and ease of configuration through its built-in Sample Management, Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) and Scientific Data Management (SDMS) capabilities all reachable through its intuitive, responsive, web-based user interface.

