Sapphire Gas Solutions Enters Renewable Natural Gas Market

CONROE, Texas, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapphire Gas Solutions, a Conroe, TX based LNG and CNG solutions service company, was recently awarded the transportation and logistics contracts for seven farm based renewable natural gas operations in central California.

"Our entry into the RNG market, as a solutions provider, is a huge step for Sapphire. It is exciting to enter the renewable natural gas space with an experienced industry leader like Maas Energy." said Sam Thigpen, CEO of Sapphire Gas Solutions.

Sapphire RNG

What is Renewable Natural Gas?

Biomethane is a renewable methane collected from animal waste and landfills. The collected biomethane is processed and delivered to an existing natural gas utility's infrastructure, supplementing traditional gas supply with a more carbon neutral energy source.

"We are excited to bring more dairies into the CNG space and are looking forward to working with Sapphire on this new alternative for transporting renewable CNG," said Geovany Osorio, MMW Director, Maas Energy Works.

Sapphire's Solution Provided

As in many cases, the farms in central California are not connected to local gas pipeline infrastructure. This created a need to compress and deliver the renewable natural gas to pipeline systems in the vicinity, via tractor trailer. Sapphire's solution was to utilize CNG fueled transportation to provide this service, thus further reducing the operation's carbon footprint.

About Sapphire Gas Solutions

Sapphire Gas Solutions is a portfolio company of Dallas, TX based, BP Energy Partners. Sapphire provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) solutions to industrial, utility, manufacturing, and other end use applications across the United States. Our mission is to ensure the safe delivery of natural gas when pipeline infrastructure is constrained, or not available. Sapphire's natural gas service and transportation solutions are always focused on promoting safety and reliability. More information can be found at www.sapphirenatgas.com.

BP Energy Partners, LLC (BPEP), is a Dallas, Texas based growth-oriented private equity firm. Since inception, BPEP has focused on a lower carbon future by establishing and growing sustainable and responsible companies in the natural gas value chain including infrastructure, power, logistics, transportation, environmental services, renewable natural gas, midstream, and distribution. BPEP will also invest in low carbon energy solutions and renewables. BPEP collaborates with entrepreneurs, family-owned businesses, project developers, and experienced management teams to provide patient capital, financial and operating expertise, and deep industry relationships. BPEP currently manages over $550 million in committed capital and is actively investing in new opportunities. More information can be found at www.bpenergypartners.com

About Maas Energy Works (MEW)

MEW has served as the lead developer on 26 new, or upgraded, dairy digester facilities that currently process manure from 27 farms making them the most experienced dairy digester developer on the west coast. MEW coordinates project teams, designs, schedules, permits, grants, and utilities, while selecting equipment and contractors for each dairy facility. The company also operates digesters and monetizes the biogas and all its environmental attributes. Over the last 12 years of working in the dairy biogas industry, MEW has built an affiliated team of over 80 full time digester experts, plus a network of strategic partner companies that have a familiar, collaborative working relationship that is unequaled in the industry, enabling projects to move rapidly, avoid unnecessary costs, and provide a high quality and reliable outcome. MEW's history of timely construction and continual operational performance is unparalleled in the industry and is critical to realizing "Renewable Energy that Works." For more info check out their website: www.maasenergy.com

Company Name and the names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

For more information:

www.sapphirenatgas.com

www.maasenergy.com

www.bpenergypartners.com

SOURCE Sapphire Gas Solutions

Related Links

http://www.sapphirenatgas.com

