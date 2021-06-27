Sapphire Hair Clinic: High-Quality Hair Transplant in Istanbul

Its technicians have worked in JCI-accredited hospitals with ISO standards for years before coming to the clinic. They have received regular CPR training, Sapphire Academy Hair Transplant Training, and Psychology & Communication Techniques Training.

The two doctors at the clinic are certified by the ISHRS, pack over a decade of experience, and have carried out over 3,500 successful hair transplant operations to date. All their satisfied patients' testimonials speak volumes about their expertise, service quality, and patient care.

Cutting-edge technology is another reason behind Sapphire Hair Clinic's quality and popularity. Its doctors use sapphire micro-blades to make more accurate incisions, reduce tissue damage, minimize scalp trauma, maximize graft survival rates, and shorten the recovery process.

Natural-Looking Results

Sapphire Hair Clinic prioritizes medical ethics and puts the patient first. It focuses on patient satisfaction, which is why everyone gets personalized aesthetic design and planning.

The doctors perform most of the processes, from the planning during the initial consultation to making all the incisions during the operation. They supervise all the other processes and do all the necessary follow-ups.

That level of dedication, together with all the expertise and experience, is what leads to natural-looking results. The doctors plan every hairline design carefully and calculate the optimal number of grafts to ensure that each patient gets a high-grade hair transplant surgery that transforms their appearance.

Sapphire Hair Clinic's Services

Some of the most popular services that Sapphire Hair Clinic offers include:

FUE hair transplant

DHI hair transplant

Sapphire FUE hair transplant

Manual FUE hair transplant

Beard and mustache transplant

Eyebrow transplant

Eyelash transplant

Sapphire FUE and DHI hair transplants are some of the most innovative hair restoration techniques performed under local anesthesia.

The Sapphire FUE method involves extracting hair follicles from the donor area, making incisions in the recipient area, and inserting the hair grafts. The doctor uses a surgical tool with sapphire micro-blades to make the incisions.

With the DHI method, there's no need for incisions. The surgeon uses a special pen-like tool with a hollow needle to extract and implant the grafts directly. That requires more precision and technical prowess, which is why it's typically more expensive.

Hair Transplant Packages at Sapphire Hair Clinic

Sapphire Hair Clinic offers two different hair transplant packages, both on an all-inclusive basis. They have everything one would need to enjoy a carefree experience and ensure excellent results.

One is the Primary Package, while the other is the DHI Package. Both include the following:

Initial briefing

Hairline planning

Pre-op and post-op consultations

Pre-op blood tests

Local anesthesia

Sapphire percutaneous microblade incisions

Micromotor FUE extraction

Manual implantation

Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy

Post-op medications

Aftercare hair products

Airport pick-ups and drop-offs

Two-night accommodation at a five-star hotel (breakfast included)

Hotel-clinic transfers

They really thought of everything to ensure their patients enjoy maximum comfort.

One of the things that most Sapphire Hair Clinic's satisfied patients seem to like is two-year post-op follow-ups. Few clinics are so dedicated to patient satisfaction that they schedule regular follow-ups for that long. Most typically follow up with patients for up to a year.

Another great advantage of Sapphire Hair Clinic is a free, non-binding consultation. Anyone interested in hair transplants can contact the clinic to consult with one of its doctors before making any commitments.

The purpose of the initial consultation is to determine if one is a good hair transplant candidate, discuss their medical history, and explore all their options. The doctor explains the surgery in detail, performs a free hair analysis, and discusses all their services.

Final Thoughts

A hair transplant can completely transform the lives of men and women dealing with hair loss. The key is to choose a reputable clinic that offers first-class quality and natural-looking results.

Sapphire Hair Clinic in Istanbul is one of the most respectable hair clinics recommended by thousands of patients and world-renowned hair restoration experts. Thanks to its doctors' expertise and experience, and the latest technology they use, it's the go-to place for high-quality hair transplants.

