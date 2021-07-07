Sappi Limited's Marjorie Boles Named CIO of the Year

BOSTON, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sappi Limited, a leading global producer of dissolving pulp, specialties and packaging papers, graphic papers and biomaterials, announced today that Group CIO Marjorie Boles has received a Global ORBIE as one of BostonCIO's 2021 CIOs of the Year.

The ORBIE Award recognizes CIOs who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership and are judged by an independent peer review process on the following criteria:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by technology innovation

Engagement in industry and community endeavors

Boles has been with Sappi since 1999 in various leadership positions. In 2012 she assumed global responsibility for Sappi's customer-facing digital solutions before being appointed CIO of Sappi North America and named a member of the global IT Leadership Council in 2016. She has been CIO of Sappi Limited since 2018. Prior to joining Sappi, Marjorie worked with Anderson Consulting as a process optimization consultant, and drove technology improvements for equity and control operations at Fidelity.

"We are incredibly proud of Marjorie and this recognition is well deserved," said Steve Binnie, CEO of Sappi Limited. "Over two decades, we've seen the remarkable impact Marjorie has made on our organization, particularly in her role as global CIO. She continues to drive value and implement innovative processes across the business, which is core to Sappi's identity."

Created in 1998 by the InspireCIO Network, the CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States honoring CIOs across public and private business, government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit organizations. To date, over 1,500 CIOs have been finalists and 350 CIOs have received this award.

About Sappi

Sappi is a leading global provider of powerful everyday materials made from woodfibre-based renewable resources. Together with our partners, we are quickly moving toward a more circular economy. As a diversified, innovative and trusted leader focused on sustainable processes and solutions, Sappi is powered by the expertise of more than 12,000 people worldwide; with headquarters in four key regions: South Africa, Europe, North America and Asia. Our raw material offerings (such as dissolving pulp, wood pulp and biomaterials) and end-use products (packaging and specialities papers, graphic papers, casting and release papers and forestry products) are manufactured from woodfibre sourced from sustainably managed plantations, in production facilities powered with bio-energy from steam and existing waste streams. Many of our operations are energy self-sufficient. Sappi will continue to build a thriving world by acting boldly to support the planet, people and prosperity. www.sappi.com

