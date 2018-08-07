SAPRAC Volunteers Provide Aid to Victims of the Carr Fire in California's Worst-Hit City

The leader of SAPRAC's voluntary delegation said that the community in the City of Redding deserves help due to being greatly affected by the fire and needs continued and additional support from American charitable and governmental institutions. He added that SAPRAC's voluntary sense of social responsibility towards relief efforts is keen to the national spirit of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia which was displayed in service towards the American community in Redding. The volunteer delegation from SAPRAC was made up of young Saudi women and men eager to help local California communities affected by the fire.

Barbara Davis, director of the Creekside Center in the City of Redding, said the center was surprised when SAPRAC reached out to coordinate with them to provide assistance and that her team was thankful for the Saudi students and volunteers who presented a beautiful picture of their country and international service in Redding.

In the preparation and donation phases, Mrs. Davis expressed her appreciation while shedding tears of joy and gratitude for the SARPAC team and praised their volunteer work to help the affected people. She thanked all Saudi volunteers and every effort they provided to assist fire victims.

During the distribution of material support, SARPAC volunteers listened to stories from one of the victims who spoke of suffering affecting her, her relatives and community as the burning fire caused the destruction of her property and several other familiar nearby houses. She thanked SAPRAC and the Saudi volunteers for their efforts describing them as giving her a spirit of hope for her and her family to overcome this tragedy.

During a visit to an affected area, SAPRAC volunteers met California Army National Guard Officer Sgt. Geoffers in which she discussed her vital role responsible for protecting areas affected by the fires. She spoke to the team about the security arrangements to protect civilians as well as all other U.S. National Guard operations throughout the crisis. The SAPRAC team completed their volunteer journey and extends great thanks and appreciation to the Creekside Center for their collaborative aid efforts and for the protection services provided by the California Army National Guard.

