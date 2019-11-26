SAR Closes on $1 Million In Seed Funding, Grows Leadership Team, and Expands SCA Data Analytics Coverage

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SAR, LLC (SAR), a securities class action (SCA) data analytics software company, has closed on its final seed round, raising a total of $1 million in seed capital from a group of angel investors. SAR is an independent and highly specialized provider of SCA data analytics services. SAR is the pioneer in event-driven SCA data analytics, combining proven event study methodology with cloud-based processing to identify, track, and uniformly quantify potential exposure from adverse events. SAR empowers public company D&O claims professionals with easy-to-use, cloud-based, robust econometric tools that track and quantify severity on filed claims that allege violations of Section 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act, and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SAR is proud to welcome Carolina M. Doherty as Vice President of Business Development. Mrs. Doherty comes from Tower Strategy Group where she worked as a Senior Associate using data analytics to execute strategic growth initiatives. Previously, Mrs. Doherty had an eight-year tenure as an Associate at the economic consulting firm Nathan Associates Inc., where she worked in the Financial Litigation group. Carolina attained her B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania in International Relations with a focus in Economics, and she is fluent in Spanish.

SAR promotes Mr. Stephen Sigrist to the executive team as Data Scientist. Prior to joining SAR in 2018 to spearhead the Data Science team, Mr. Sigrist was a Senior Consultant at Nathan Associates Inc. During his five-year tenure at Nathan, Mr. Sigrist performed complex statistical and economic analyses to support testifying economists with economic damages in complex securities and antitrust class action matters. Previously, Mr. Sigrist was a Senior Research Associate at the Investment Company Institute (ICI) in Washington, DC where he researched, compiled, and published industry-wide metrics related to the mutual fund industry.

SAR also promotes Mr. Gadi Rozmaryn to Vice President of Software Engineering. Prior to joining SAR in 2018 to lead and manage platform development efforts, Mr. Rozmaryn was a principal infrastructure architect for Teaching Strategies, LLC. Mr. Rozmaryn has over two decades of experience in systems administration, application development, and cloud-based architecture design.

"SAR is honored to have such a dedicated and focused team of skilled professionals lead our mission to enhance transparency in the securities class action arena with best-in-class SCA data analytics," said Nessim Mezrahi, CEO of SAR.

Today, SAR announces that commencing in 2020, the Data Science team will actively track, monitor, and analyze SCAs that allege violations of the federal securities laws under Section 11, Section 12(a)(2), and Section 15 of the Securities Act of 1933, and Exchange Act claims that allege violations of Rule 10b-5 involving non-U.S. domiciled companies that are listed in American Exchanges and trade through American Depository Receipts (ADRs).

About SAR

SAR is a mission-driven company dedicated to enhancing transparency in the securities class action arena with unrivaled independence, adherence to the highest standards in quality, and a firm commitment to integrity. SAR provides industry-leading insurance companies with high quality securities class action data analytics services.

For more information, please visit: www.sarlit.com

