DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sara Caldwell is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Law in recognition of her role as an Attorney at Caldwell Sara PA.

Having served the Daytona Beach area for close to forty years, The Law Offices of Sara Caldwell P.A. is well known for their extraordinary legal counsel and diligence with regards to their client's legal matters. Dedicated to providing their clients with the quality legal service that they deserve, the firm offers a wide range of services to their clients including wills, living wills, advance directives, family limited partnerships, trusts, revocable trusts, irrevocable trusts, charitable trusts, income protection trusts, estate planning, elder law and more. Committed to providing comprehensive solutions to those they serve, the firm lends a compassionate approach to those they serve in both a professional and timely manner.



With over forty years of experience in the field of Law, Sara Caldwell is venerated for her exceptional contributions to the legal profession. Throughout her illustrious career, Caldwell has attained extensive expertise in negotiating solutions out of court. A skilled mediator, Caldwell is well versed in the areas of Estate Planning and Elder Law.



While pursuing her educational endeavors, Caldwell earned her Juris Doctor Degree from the University of Tennessee and a LLM from the University of Leicester. A Board Certified Elder Lawyer by the Florida Bar Board of Legal Specialization and Education, Caldwell is also a Certified Mediator.



To further enhance her professional development, Caldwell is a distinguished fellow of several prominent organizations including the Florida Bar Association and Tennessee Bar Association.



Charitable to various organizations, Caldwell is the Chairman of the Volusia County Educational Facilities Authority where she has served for many years.



In recognition of her many professional accolades, Caldwell has earned the highest rating, AV® Preeminent™ Peer Review and was rated SM by Martindale-Hubbell®.



For more information, please visit http://saracaldwellpa.com/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

