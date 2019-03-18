Sara Davies Launches Design Collaboration with Riley Blake Designs

CORONA, Calif., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crafter's Companion founder, Sara Davies MBE, is partnering with Riley Blake Designs for a series of fabric and pattern design collaborations.

The first range, Sew Retro by Sara Davies, will launch this summer. It includes more than 30 different fabrics, made from 100% cotton, incorporating colorful floral, dotted, geometric and wave designs, together with block color fabrics in retro greens, beige, navy and pinks.

Sara Davies MBE, founder of Crafter's Companion

The Sew Retro range is available in 42-piece 5-inch stackers, 42-piece 10-inch stackers, 40-piece Rolie Polies, fat quarters, and in bolts. Customers can also purchase a Sara Star Pillow Kit, Sara's Shopper Tote kit and an Around the World with Sara Quilt kit.

Riley Blake designs is a family-owned fabric manufacturer based in Alpine, Utah. The company, which has just celebrated its tenth anniversary, was created to provide high-quality fabrics to inspire and delight quilters, sewists and makers.

The company has partnered with local and international artists to design fabric lines with a vintage feel. Its materials reflect a contemporary feel for color, resulting in versatile fabrics for quilting apparel, crafting or home décor.

Sara Davies MBE, founder at Crafter's Companion, said: "Riley Blake Designs has produced some wonderful fabrics with some impressive partners throughout the years, so I am both honored and thrilled that I am able to be a part of such a fantastic collaboration."

"The Sew Retro range is a modern twist on my love of retro florals and geometric patterns. What we have created is a versatile collection of pretty, fun, statement prints and I'm really excited to share our first collection with everyone."

Cindy Cloward, Creative Director and Owner at Riley Blake Designs added: "Riley Blake Designs is thrilled to partner with Sara and Crafter's Companion. We've long admired her creativity and we're excited to launch her first collection, Sew Retro this Summer."

Notes to editors

Crafter's Companion is a market-leading craft retailer headquartered in the North-East of England. Founded in 2005, the company now employs more than 180 staff and exports products to more than 40 countries across Europe, Asia, South Africa, Australia and North and South America.

Having traditionally sold its products online, through independent retailers and on TV shopping channels across the world, Crafter's Companion opened its first three UK stores between 2016 and 2017.

In the UK, Sew Retro is being distributed by EQS. For trade enquiries please contact sammy@eqsuk.com or call 011 +44 11 6271 0033.

For more information about the range, please contact Ashleigh Vincent on 011 +44 13 8866 3251 211121@email4pr.com or Mel Joyce 211121@email4pr.com.

