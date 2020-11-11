Sara Lee® Artesano™ Introduces New Potato Bakery Bread

HORSHAM, Pa., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sara Lee®, makers of delicious bread, buns, rolls and breakfast products, announced today the latest, spud-tactular addition to its Artesano™ Bakery Bread line – all-new Artesano™ Potato Bakery Bread. Tapping into Artesano's™ legacy of at-home comfort, the brand's new potato loaf is crafted with the same thick slices and mouthwateringly soft texture as before – just with an added hint of sea salt, a touch of butter and of course the comforting and delicious flavor of potato bread.

It's no secret that Americans have spent more time at home and in their kitchens in 2020 than ever before. With winter just around the corner, home chefs will want to reach for thick and indulgent bread to create comfort food staples such as ooey-gooey grilled cheese, holiday leftover sandwiches, breakfast creations and even a simple, buttery slice of toast. It's all about getting adventurous in the kitchen, especially with the cooler months ahead. Comfy and cozy is the name of the game in fall and winter, and like a warm fleece blanket, Sara Lee® Artesano™ Potato Bakery Bread will be the ideal addition to snowy days and family meals by the fire. In fact, recent market research shows that consumers are gravitating towards more savory breads like White, Brioche and Potato*.

"As a leading brand in the bread aisle, we want to continue to meet our loyal fans' needs, demands and tastebuds," said Ben Buch, Marketing Director of Sara Lee Bread. "With Potato bread becoming a growing go-to for the American consumer, Sara Lee® is thrilled to add this favorite to our family of varieties. We hope this new addition to our Artesano™ Bakery Breads portfolio will spark inspiration for new family-favorite recipes this fall and winter as they indulge in the flavors of the season."

Sara Lee® Artesano™ Bread is available in the bread aisle of grocery stores and major food retailers nationwide in a 20 oz., 15-slice loaf, for a suggested retail price of $2.99. The bread is dusted with flour before being packaged in a bakery-worthy frosted bag, attributing to its handmade taste and mouthwateringly soft texture. Available in four varieties – Original, Golden Wheat, Brioche and all-new Potato – each is sliced thick with a dash of flour dusting and a distinctly creamy character. Artesano™ Bakery Rolls and Artesano™ Bakery Buns are available in-store as well. Artesano™ bread is made without artificial flavors, colors or high-fructose corn syrup, and serves as an ideal bread for your everyday foods — whether toasting it at breakfast or including it in a favorite sandwich at lunch. For more information, visit: SaraLeeBread.com.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000 U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Freihofer's®, Heiner's™, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Nature's Harvest®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann®, Thomas'®, and Tia Rosa®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 32 countries.

*Source: IRI L52 Dollar Sales Thru 9-6-2020

