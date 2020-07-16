Sara Sikes Joins Altrinsic Global Advisors as Head of Client Experience

GREENWICH, Conn., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Altrinsic Global Advisors, LLC today announced the appointment of Sara Sikes as Head of Client Experience. In this newly created role, Sikes will provide strategic direction and oversight to the firm's client service, communications, and marketing efforts.

"We are excited to have Sara join our team," said John Hock, President and Chief Investment Officer. "Her deep knowledge of the asset management industry and its competitive dynamics, combined with her thoughtful approach to serving clients will be invaluable as we plan the next phase of our organizational development."

The formation of this role underscores Altrinsic's ongoing commitment to enhancing the client experience at every point while re-thinking the impact and definitions of "client engagement" and "marketing." The firm embraces a culture of teamwork, encourages constructive competition, and has a tireless pursuit of excellence – all of which will define the work that Sara and others will undertake in the months and years ahead.

"While Sara understands investor challenges and preferences and has a broad network of industry peers her background is intentionally unconventional for a role of this nature," said Hock. "Our goal is to push beyond conformist ways of doing business; to find new and creative ways to delight our clients, to embrace the value of data-driven strategic thinking, and to connect with the market in an authentic, human, and uniquely-Altrinsic way."

Sikes comes to Altrinsic from Greenwich Associates (part of CRISIL Limited – an S&P Global Company), the leading global provider of data, analytics, and insights to the financial services industry. She spent 15 years consulting within the financial services industry, the last 10 of which were focused on the investment management sector. In her role at Greenwich Associates, Sikes advised asset management organizations on a variety of distribution, marketing, service, and product opportunities, as well as maintained close advisory relationships with leading investment consultants.

Altrinsic Global Advisors, LLC, founded in 2000, is an employee-controlled and majority-owned investment management firm. Altrinsic manages approximately $7.1 billion in global and international equities, applying a long-term private equity approach to public equities. Altrinsic's clients include corporate and public pension plans, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth and sub-advisory clients. For more information, please visit www.altrinsic.com or contact Robert Lang at 203-661-0030.

George Wilbanks, an executive recruiter specializing in asset management, assisted in the search process.

