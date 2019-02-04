Sara West Appointed to the W2 Board of Executive Directors

Sara joined the Senior Management Team at W2 as Chief Commercial Officer in April 2017 and since joining has made a valuable contribution to the business by growing the Commercial Team from 2 to 8 and increasing sales by over 85% year on year .

"This is great news for W2 as a company and I for one am very proud to have her as part of the team, her hard work and dedication to her role is really driving the business forwards," commented W2 CEO Warren Russell.

"I am delighted to have been asked to join the board of W2 at what is an exciting time in accelerating the growth of the business. With the recent funding and a dedicated workforce W2 is going from strength to strength and I am extremely proud to be a part of it," said CCO Sara West.

