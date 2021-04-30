Sarah Baker Joins the Mason Investment Advisory Services Financial Planning Team

RESTON, Va., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mason Investment Advisory Services, Inc., a Reston, VA based registered investment advisory and financial planning firm is pleased to announce that Sarah Baker has joined Mason's private client practice as a Senior Financial Planner. Ms. Baker will work with high-net-worth individuals and families in the $3M - $25M space and focus on comprehensive and customized financial planning and investment management. (www.masoncompanies.com/about-us/news/).

Ms. Baker brings specialized financial planning expertise and has been recognized by industry publications for her professional distinction and community engagement. In 2020, she was featured in the InvestmentNews 40 Under 40 Project. Prior to joining Mason, Ms. Baker was a director and client advisor at Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blayney and a member of their diversity committee. Prior to that, she was a private wealth advisor at Ronald Blue Trust for 11 years.

Scott George, President and Chief Investment Officer said, "Sarah makes a wonderful addition to our organization. Her talents and experience in financial planning and investment management expand the depth and quality of our team. We are particularly excited about her commitment to women's interests and diversity, which will be very helpful as we expand our efforts in those areas." Chris Schreiner, Chief Operating Officer and Senior Financial Planner added, "Sarah's experience advising clients with profiles similar to Mason's typical high-net-worth client will allow her to hit the ground running."

Ms. Baker said, "I am thrilled to take this next step in my career with Mason. I feel fortunate to be a part of an accomplished, tenured advisory team focused on always doing what is best for the client. The high service level and emphasis on relationships is a big part of why I chose Mason. I look forward to working alongside clients helping them align their goals and values with their resources."

Founded in 1982, Mason works with private individuals, families, and institutions (foundations, endowments, corporate funds, and retirement plans) in more than 40 states, is independently held and does not create any proprietary products. Mason has over $9 billion in assets under management. Mason is an investment advisor registered with the SEC. Please note that SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commissioner nor does it indicate that the firm's advisors have attained a particular level of skill or ability.

