Sarah Bateman is recognized by Continental Who's Who

EDINA, Minn., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarah Bateman is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Prominent Speaker for her remarkable voice in the field of Public Speaking and acknowledgment of her role as the Owner of Speak Up! Be Heard!

Sarah Bateman

Believing that every voice should be heard, Ms. Bateman founded Speak Up! Be Heard! Established in December of 2014, the company has served as a guiding path for many people. She offers one-on-one coaching, keynote speeches, and workshops. Quality services are provided to give those needing it the tools and mentorship to have confidence in relaying their messages. Ms. Bateman's coaching is renowned for reducing the time and stress involved with writing a presentation while clarifying the message the audience receives. She also works closely with her clients to develop techniques to cut down on the time and anxiety of preparing and delivering a speech or presentation.



As a seasoned and prolific speaker, Ms. Bateman helps people find their voice. She is skilled at nudging people along and is genuinely passionate about watching someone bloom as they find their voice. Prior to launching her company, she worked as an Instructor at Kor-Am Tae Kwon DO for over nine years. To prepare for her distinguished career, Ms. Bateman earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Macalester College in 1983. Furthering her education, she became certified as a World Class Speech Coach through Craig Valentine and graduated from the Minnesota Chapter National Speakers Association Apprentice Program.



An active member of her community, Ms. Bateman maintains affiliations with Stage

Time University and Toastmaster's International where she joined in her 20's and hosted her first speech, which was a moment of silence. Her volubility is now without limits, serving as a world-class speaking coach for the Apprentice Program for National Speaking Association.



Author of Speak Up! Be Heard! Finding My Voice, she shares tips for speakers to gather their thoughts, stories, facts, and strategies. It serves as a guide for helping listeners dive deeper into their message, guiding them to determine the best course of action when sharing their dreams and ideas. For more information, please visit http://speakup-beheard.com/?page_id=144. Additionally, she has contributed to the book 15 Concise Strategies For Improved Communication.



As a testament to her professional success, Distinguished Toastmaster honored her as a Distinguished Toastmaster (DTM) in 2005, the highest designation in Toastmasters, for holding various positions such as area director.



Ms. Bateman dedicates this recognition to Earl Metwall, Red Nelson, and Jan Johnson.



For additional information on Speak Up! Be Heard! please visit http://www.speakup-beheard.com.

Contact for Approval: Kelly Glen

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634

[email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

