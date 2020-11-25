Sarah Brightman Lights Up The Holidays With Her First-Ever Livestream Concert Event "Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony" On December 20th Tickets & Exclusive Limited Edition Packages Available Today!

The event will be broadcast in four streaming time zones to reach fans around the globe:

December 20th

- UK/Ireland & Europe - 7:30 pm GMT/8:30pm CET

- North America (East Coast) and Central - South America - 7:30 pm EST/9:30 pm ART/BRT

- North America/West Coast - 7:30 pm PST

December 21st

- Australia/New Zealand/Japan/Korea/Asia 7:30 pm AEDT, 9:30 pm NZDT/5:30 pm JST & KST

Tickets go on sale for the global concert TODAY, Wednesday November 25th for $18 USD. Additionally, she unveils limited-edition bundles available exclusively through December 22nd, including a storybook program, bespoke Christmas ornament and commemorative plate. This marks the first in a series of forthcoming events and limited-edition collectible items set for the coming months. Stay tuned for more!

Fans can purchase tickets for Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony via http://store.sarahbrightman.com and the stream will be accessible to ticket holders for 48 hours after the event.

Just as warming to the season as hot chocolate, Christmas cookies, and cozy blankets by a crackling fire, the show sees Sarah breathe new life into a bevy of holiday classics and beautiful festive fan favorites for the season. She handpicked the set by exploring various eras of the Christmas canon and will perform "Silent Night," "I Believe In Father Christmas," "Ave Maria," "La Luna," and many more. However, it wouldn't be the holidays without friends; together with orchestra, a chorister from Trinity College, Sarah has invited special guests Aled Jones (the voice of "The Snowman") and choir Gregorian to join her.

Sarah will also reunite with Andrew Lloyd Webber for a very special performance of "Christmas Dream", a song written by Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. This holiday classic features a beautiful new arrangement and will certainly be a memorable performance.

Transforming the iconic setting, as only Sarah can, she welcomes viewers worldwide into her intimate winter wonderland.

Said Sarah Brightman, "Christmas is my favourite time of year. This year more than ever, we all need the joy, happiness and magic this season brings. 'A Christmas Symphony', is my way to celebrate this special time with fans and music lovers everywhere. I have many fond memories of Christmas with my family and hope this special concert brings some new ones for you to share with yours. Have a wonderful holiday!"

Most importantly, Sarah has partnered with The Global FoodBanking Network in an effort to fight hunger around the world. Amid the holiday celebrations, millions of people are facing hardships from the economic and societal toll of COVID-19. Helping to provide relief to those in need, Sarah is supporting The Global FoodBanking Network to address food insecurity around the world. The Global FoodBanking Network alleviates hunger by advancing and uniting food banks in more than 40 countries. This year, The Global FoodBanking Network has reached more than 20 million people facing hunger across the globe. Join Sarah in empowering the world to fight hunger. Donations encouraged for this much needed effort can be made at www.foodbanking.org/SarahBrightman.

Curl up with your family and a hot toddy or two, and enjoy what promises to be an unforgettable Christmas spectacle at home with Sarah Brightman.

Looking forward to 2021, HYMN: Sarah Brightman's World Tour resumes in November and December of next year. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below. Tickets are available HERE.

TOUR DATES: 11/26 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Bethlehem 11/27 New Jersey, NJ New Jersey Performing Arts Center 11/28 Staten Island, NY St. George Theatre 12/1 Worcester, MA The Hanover Theatre For The Performing Arts 12/3 Brookville, NY Tilles Center For The Performing Arts 12/4 Atlantic City, NJ Ocean Casino Resort 12/6 North Bethesda, MD The Music Center At Strathmore 12/7 North Bethesda, MD The Music Center At Strathmore 12/10 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University 12/11 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium 12/13 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre 12/14 Sarasota, FL Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall 12/15 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

ABOUT SARAH BRIGHTMAN:

Known for her three-octave range and for pioneering the classical-crossover music movement, Sarah Brightman has amassed global sales of more than 30 million units. The only artist to have simultaneously topped Billboard's dance and classical music charts, Brightman has racked up more than 180 gold and platinum awards in over 40 countries. She is also known for her iconic star turn in The Phantom of the Opera, whose soundtrack has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide. Her duet with Bocelli, "Time To Say Goodbye," became an international success selling 12 million copies worldwide. Brightman's albums Eden, La Luna, Harem, and Symphony were each chart-topping Billboard hits and accompanied by world tours. Additionally, Brightman has performed at such prestigious events as the 2007 Concert for Diana, the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games and the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. Her most recent full length studio album HYMN was released in 2018 and debuted at #1 on the Classical and Classical crossover Billboard charts. Sarah's HYMN world tour began in South America in September 2018 and will include over 125 shows on 5 continents throughout 2021 .

ABOUT THE GLOBAL FOODBANKING NETWORK

The Global FoodBanking Network (GFN) is an international non-profit organization that nourishes the world's hungry through uniting and advancing food banks in more than 40 countries . GFN focuses on combating hunger and preventing food waste by providing expertise, directing resources, sharing knowledge and developing connections that increase efficiency, ensure food safety and reach more people facing hunger. Last year, GFN member food banks rescued over 900 million kilograms of food and grocery product and redirected it to feed 16.9 million people through a network of more than 56,000 social service and community-based organizations. For more information please visit www.foodbanking.org .

