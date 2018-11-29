Sarah Brown joins SexTech startup Lora DiCarlo as Director of Marketing

BEND, Ore., Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarah Brown has joined revolutionary new SexTech startup Lora DiCarlo as Director of Marketing. Brown, formerly the Trade Marketing Manager at LELO, has over 6 years of experience in product development, branding, distribution, and retail in intimate wellness and sexual health. She is also currently up for the Marketing Executive of the Year award at the 2019 XBIZ Executive Awards.

She will be responsible for all of Lora DiCarlo's marketing and sales strategies as the company prepares to launch its first product in 2019.

Thanks to a passion for women's health and wellness, Brown joined intimate wellness brand INTMINA, where as Global Product Marketing Manager she helped put the brand on the map as one of the premiere menstrual cup companies in the world. At LELO she spearheaded the brand's B2B marketing strategy and worked with the sales team to launch new products and initiatives, working directly with accounts like the Pleasure Chest, Good Vibrations, and The Museum of Sex on product launches, pop-ups and promotions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sarah to the Lora DiCarlo team," says Lora Haddock, Founder and CEO of Lora DiCarlo, "Her passion for women's health and her drive to give women more and better options in every category is truly inspiring. With her experience in the industry, and understanding of customer needs, her leadership is going to be invaluable as we launch our first range of products in 2019."

Working with the diverse team at Lora DiCarlo, Ms. Brown is dedicated to giving women better options for pleasure and sexual exploration.

"I am beyond excited to be joining the Lora DiCarlo team, from the second I met Lora and learned about the brand I knew we had the same vision for the future of SexTech and the roadmap for how we get there," says Brown. "Putting women in the driver's seat is crucial to making products that satisfy customers whether straight, queer, cis-gendered, or non-binary, and I am so excited to be part of a team that is going to have such an impact on the future of the industry."

Ms Brown and company CEO Lora Haddock will be attending CES ShowStoppers, the XBIZ Executive Awards Show, and the AVN Adult Novelty Expo in January to meet with media and retail partners.

About Lora DiCarlo

Lora DiCarlo is a woman-run start-up that is determined to change the face of SexTech. Proudly sex-positive and gender-inclusive, our goal is to create products and educational resources that promote female and LGBTQI sexual empowerment. They have partnered with Oregon State University's College of Engineering to develop a range of products to close the orgasm gap and make blended orgasms a right rather than a reach. The team will offer a sneak-peek at their first product in Las Vegas at CES Showstoppers in January. For more information on Lora DiCarlo visit: www.loradicarlo.com

SOURCE Lora DiCarlo

