Sarah Jessica Parker Opens Up on Politics, Her American Success Story, the 2020 Presidential Race and Offers Hope and Inspiration For All Americans

The episode also takes aim on an issue that has Rieckhoff and countless other Americans angry nationwide: electric scooters--which have now invaded over 125 American cities. Finally, Angry Americans explores the urgent story of Austin Tice, an American journalist and Marine veteran who has been held captive in Syria for over 6 years.

This episode is a defining installment of the new podcast that was featured in Variety Magazine and is making waves nationwide. It's about much more than just being angry. It's an innovative show that matters. It's examining the great American experiment, and takes listeners behind the scenes of American politics and empowers them with information for their next conversation at work, on Twitter, or at the dinner table. Angry Americans is a show that delivers hope and leaves listeners inspired.

Behind-the-scenes videos from the show and past episodes featuring Peter Berg, Willie Geist, Ron Perlman are available at the show website: www. AngryAmericans.us

Angry Americans is connecting, uniting and empowering Americans nationwide and powered by Righteous Media .

