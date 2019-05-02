Sarah Jessica Parker Opens Up on Politics, Her American Success Story, the 2020 Presidential Race and Offers Hope and Inspiration For All Americans
Icon and Activist Joins Host Paul Rieckhoff for Episode5 of Groundbreaking New Podcast: Angry Americans
Rieckhoff Blasts Electric Scooters in America, Reports on White House Correspondents Dinner, Demands Action for Captured Journalist Austin Tice
May 02, 2019, 06:11 ET
NEW YORK, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a captivating episode of the groundbreaking new podcast, Angry Americans, Host Paul Rieckhoff (@PaulRieckhoff) explores the intersection of celebrity and politics and features an intimate interview with one of the most beloved Americans of all time. Rieckhoff (@PaulRieckhoff) sits down with Sarah Jessica Parker for an expansive, charming, extensive interview. Rooted in a friendship that spans over a decade, this candid interview was recorded with the legendary star of Sex and the City from her living room floor in New York City. From humble upbringings in Ohio, to her first car, to parenting in the Trump era, to hosting Obama in her home, to whether or not she'll run for political office and who she's endorsing for President, it's a fascinating, personal side of Parker few have heard until now. The show is available at www.GetAngry.us anywhere podcasts are found and www.AngryAmericans.us. The interview is well over an hour and begins at minute 19:35.
The episode also takes aim on an issue that has Rieckhoff and countless other Americans angry nationwide: electric scooters--which have now invaded over 125 American cities. Finally, Angry Americans explores the urgent story of Austin Tice, an American journalist and Marine veteran who has been held captive in Syria for over 6 years.
This episode is a defining installment of the new podcast that was featured in Variety Magazine and is making waves nationwide. It's about much more than just being angry. It's an innovative show that matters. It's examining the great American experiment, and takes listeners behind the scenes of American politics and empowers them with information for their next conversation at work, on Twitter, or at the dinner table. Angry Americans is a show that delivers hope and leaves listeners inspired.
Behind-the-scenes videos from the show and past episodes featuring Peter Berg, Willie Geist, Ron Perlman are available at the show website: www.AngryAmericans.us
Angry Americans is connecting, uniting and empowering Americans nationwide and powered by Righteous Media.
SOURCE Righteous Media
Share this article