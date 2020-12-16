Sarah Jessica Parker's Sauvignon Blanc Makes Wine Spectator's Top 100 Wines of 2020

"This year's list is a diverse group, ranging from up-and-coming labels and regions to traditional estates exploring new directions," said Thomas Matthews, Executive Editor, Wine Spectator. " Throughout 2020, the state of wine has remained strong, dynamic and resilient. We are excited to showcase this year's Top 100 wines, and for our readers to enjoy them."

Sarah Jessica Parker, who blended the Sauvignon Blanc with her New Zealand winery partners Invivo, said on the wine's release "The whole marvelous experience was a great and unexpected opportunity and yes, at last we get to introduce the fruits of these last many months. We are thrilled to pour our first glasses, delight in imagining others do so and hope very much that you love it as much as we do."

Sauvignon Blanc occupies its largest slice ever of Wine Spectator's honor roll since the inaugural list in 1988, a testament to the exciting styles and high quality achieved by vintners around the globe. Invivo winemaker and co-founder Rob Cameron comments "We are really proud of the achievement having followed Wine Spectator's Top 100 list for years, to see our wine included is special for our winery and the collaboration with Sarah Jessica Parker." He adds, "She has a fantastic palate, and this accolade is a testament to her blend."

Invivo is also partnering with FEED Projects to donate 330,000 meals from the new release of Invivo X Sarah Jessica Parker wines which now also includes a South of France rosé.

ABOUT INVIVO & CO:

Invivo's mission is to bring people together so great things can happen. Invivo has been described as "New Zealand's most innovative winery." Founded in 2008 by school friends Tim Lightbourne and winemaker Rob Cameron, Invivo set out to make great wine without the elitist attitude the industry can be known for. They believe that nothing should stand in the way of a great drink. 12 years later, the formula has been a success, with their wines receiving over 200 international wine show medals, distribution in 16 countries and sales of over 3,500,000 bottles. Two successful crowdfunding campaigns, making Invivo the largest crowdfunded beverage company in the Southern Hemisphere. Invivo has played a role in helping New Zealand become the 3rd largest importer of wine into the US (by value) behind France and Italy. USA is New Zealand's largest export market for wine with $422 million USD in sales. This is an impressive statistic considering that NZ produces less than 1% of all the world's wine.

